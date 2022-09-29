Queensland Country Life
Extra-time win gets Outback Barbarians shield competition off to a good start

By Sally Gall
September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
The Outback Barbarians team photo. Picture supplied.

Brought together at the last moment, Queensland's Outback Barbarians Rugby Club has begun an unexpected opportunity to compete in the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide with an extra-time win.

