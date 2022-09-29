Brought together at the last moment, Queensland's Outback Barbarians Rugby Club has begun an unexpected opportunity to compete in the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide with an extra-time win.
A late withdrawal from the Northern Territory meant that the club, formed to give representative opportunities to rugby players from rural Queensland, has been able to join teams from WA, SA, Victoria, Tasmania, ACT, NSW Country and Queensland Country at the tournament.
Devised in 1990 as a means of unearthing new talent outside of the existing rugby strongholds of Sydney and Brisbane, the Outback Barbarians haven't taken part in the competition until now.
Given the chance to compete, Terry Shields from Townsville and Muddy Brennan from Cairns quickly chose a squad of 28 players, including two from Longreach.
Will Beirne and Sam Curran were both match fit, having spent the year either travelling 750 kilometres one way on a fortnightly basis to play for the Roma Echidnas or on alternating weekends playing for the Blackall Magpies in the central west rugby league competition.
In the opening match, against the Queensland Country Heelers on Thursday, Sam was instrumental in winning the game for the Barbarians, scoring a try 10 minutes into overtime, making the final score 17-14.
Sam's father Boyd Curran captained Qld Country between 1989 and 1993 and said he was torn, but couldn't go past the effort of the Barbarians.
"The highly respected Alex Evans, who was assistant coach for Australia, was reported to have once said, 'give me four weeks in the country and I will find you a team to beat the Wallabies'," he said.
With limited time and funds to enable the tour to go ahead, they were supported by Steven Curley from Curleys Transport, the QRU, Brett Clark, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Nutrien Western.
The concept of a touring team made up of country Queensland players was conceived by Bob Brown, a QRU coaching director based out of Rockhampton.
He drove the sport in a period that produced players such as Andrew King from Longreach, Queensland and Brisbane premiership winner with GPS Old Boys, Roger Leeson from Moura, Australian Schoolboys prop Billy Kettle from Capella, Wes and Rohan Burrows from Moura, and the Mettam brothers from Emerald.
Over a few quiet drinks at Ilfracombe with rugby friends, the idea of giving touring opportunities to players who would not otherwise get the experience was conceived, and the first Outback Barbarians team toured the following year.
Tours to Western Samoa, the Cook Islands, Europe, Ireland, Canada and the USA followed, with players paying their own way.
The Outback Barbarians went into hibernation until Geoff Barton, the manager of the Rockhampton Brahmans for 10 years in the 1990s, heard about the concept in around 2005.
The former senior detective inspector who was a selector for Queensland Country for 12 years, was like a bull at a gate to restore the Outback Barbarians as the touring team of choice for rugby players in the country.
Five tours, 42 games with 38 wins in three different countries is a testament to Geoff's drive, his enthusiasm and love of rugby.
The Queensland Outback Barbarians team consists of Benny Blackhall, Caloundra; Will Wigan, Toowoomba Rangers; Adam Maxwell, Toowoomba Rangers; Sam Curran, Roma; Tom Taylor, Toowoomba Rangers; Daniel Cooper, Townsville Brothers; Matt Kelly, Noosa; Jack De Guingand, JCU Cairns; Declan Marchioni, North Ward; Josh Fletcher, Teachers West; Daniel Chorley,Teachers West; Lepau Feau, Bond Pirates; Colby Mason, Teachers West; Dudley Thomas-Miles, JCU Cairns; Curtis Rayment, Teachers West; Andre Stagnitta,Teachers West; Oscar Turner, Bowen; Liam Duncan, JCU Cairns; Will Beirne, Roma; Sam Laffy, Dalby; Trent Davidson, Dalby; Nick Loughnan, Gatton; and Rohan Gale, Dalby.
The team plays four games in six days, and will be facing up to the NSW Country Cockatoos next, on Friday afternoon.
All games are being streamed on YouTube.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
