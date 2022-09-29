Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Win a Pen of Santas competition for 2022 finalised at Blackall

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:40am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Allen, Alice Downs, Blackall, whose property the steers were from, with Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Boyd Curran and some of the Forest Park bloodline steers at the Blackall saleyards. Picture: Sally Gall

The popular Win a Pen of Santa Steers competition for 2022 came to a success conclusion at Blackall when the six steers were sold for 526.2 cents per kilogram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.