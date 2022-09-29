The popular Win a Pen of Santa Steers competition for 2022 came to a success conclusion at Blackall when the six steers were sold for 526.2 cents per kilogram.
Selling at the top of a 6400-head quality yarding at the facility's monthly weaner sale on Thursday, the steers sourced from Alice Downs at Blackall weighed an average of 413.3kg, resulting in a price of $2174.96 a head.
It means the $14,354 made from the sale will be split between the Royal Flying Doctor Service and the winner of the competition run by the Queensland Country Life together with Nutrien and GDL, North Ipswich's Penny Stubbs.
FLASHBACK:
The cattle had been purchased by participating Santa Gertrudis studs, Bull Creek, Forest Park, Drensmaine, Strathmore, Swan Hill, Bendalla and Talleyrand at a corresponding sale at Blackall in June and fed on oats by John Rodger at Hatcham Downs, Taroom free of charge.
Nutrien's Boyd Curran said the Rodger family were big supporters of the concept, and were big fans of Santa Gertrudis cattle.
The six head were bought by Bfeeders at Rodgers Creek and Ben Maher said they were glad they could contribute to a good cause in the RFDS.
"We're a firm advocate of Santas and we're confident they'll do a good job for us," he said.
Santa Gertrudis Breeders Australia Association general manager Chris Todd welcomed the news, saying they greatly appreciated the commitment from the Blackall and Longreach studs contributing towards the purchase of the cattle, and the sponsorship from John Rodger of Hatcham Downs.
The winner of the competition, who will collect half the proceeds of the sale, Penny Stubbs of North Ipswich, has been contacted for comment.
The competition has been running since 2007.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.