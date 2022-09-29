Recording their best ever result, vendors the Atkinson and Prentice families, Cardona and Jamar studs, saw classified bulls hit and event record $120,000.
Conducted on property, Cardona, Blackwater, the sale produced an increase in averages across the board of $4341 per head as compared to the previous year.
Today's result saw a bottom line record average of $21,426 for both purebred and classified bulls culminating in a record gross of $1.307m and an 88 per cent clearance of the catalogue at auction.
Sale opener and market topper at $120,000 was the 20-month-old Cardona Vancouver V111 (P), a 946 kilogram son of Yulgilbar Navigator N214 (P).
Vancouver posted scans of 11mm and 8mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 147 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 5.5pc for intramuscular fat.
Taking home the event record breaker was Scott and Rebecca Dunlop, Dunlop stud, Proston. Underbidder was the Hatton family, Diamond H stud, Chinchilla.
Chris and Elisa Fox, Cooinda stud, Proston outlaid $70,000 for the 22-month-old, Cardona VB V55 (PP) a son of Warenda Houston.
The bull posted a scan of 14mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 136 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 5.7pc for intramuscular fat.
Aramac producers, Bob Murphy and family, Everton Station secured the rights to another of the polled entries, the 21-month-old, Cardona Varsity V85 (PP) by the 'first release and first season' sire and retainee, Cardona Superman S25 (PP) for $60,000.
Weighing 934 kilograms, Varsity produced a scan of 14mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat along with a 150 square centimetre measurement for eye muscle area and 4.3 pc for intramuscular fat.
Top selling Jamar entry was the $55,000 Jamar Sheriff S06 (AI) (Jamar President 06P (P)). Offered by the Yamala based operation owned by the Prentice family the 900 kilogram entry sold to Tom and Anna Dunlop, Munnabah stud, Coolah, New South Wales operating through Elite Livestock Auctions.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
