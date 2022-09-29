Queensland Country Life
Cardona Jamar sale reaches $120,000 high

By Kent Ward
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
The $120,000 sale topper, 20-month-old Cardona Vancouver V111. Picture by Kent Ward

Recording their best ever result, vendors the Atkinson and Prentice families, Cardona and Jamar studs, saw classified bulls hit and event record $120,000.

