Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inland Rail route 'will affect our community for 100 years', Lockyer Valley Regional Council says

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LVRC councillors are up in arms about the proposed Inland Rail route. Picture LVRC

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is calling on state and federal governments to listen to its Inland Rail concerns, saying the proposed route would affect the 'nation's salad bowl' for 100 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.