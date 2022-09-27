The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is calling on state and federal governments to listen to its Inland Rail concerns, saying the proposed route would affect the 'nation's salad bowl' for 100 years.
The mayor and deputy mayor said the Helidon to Calvert route offered "no benefits" to the community and would increase flood risks, reduce connectivity and create noise and health concerns.
"We understand this is vital transport infrastructure and we aren't saying 'not in my backyard', but we are saying it must be moved outside of our townships," Mayor Tanya Milligan said.
"Our region has been put through the ringer with overlapping natural disasters and soon we'll have infrastructure of national significance dividing our towns in two and creating further hurdles to overcome on our journey to flood resilience."
The H2C project is one of 13 sections of Inland Rail being rolled out by the federal government-owned Australian Rail Track Corporation.
It comprises 47km of freight rail line to accommodate double stack freight trains up to 1800m, connecting Helidon and Calvert via Placid Hills, Gatton, Laidley and Grandchester.
The proposed design includes a new 850m tunnel through the Little Liverpool Range as well as 26 rail bridges, three road bridges crossing rail in Helidon and Gatton, one grade separated pedestrian bridge crossing rail in Gatton, and four crossing loops.
The section uses the existing rail corridor and the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Gowrie to Grandchester 2003 protected corridor.
Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said council was demanding explanations on behalf of its community.
"We understand it might cost a little more to move the route outside of the Gatton township, but when picturing two kilometre long, double-stacked freight trains roaring through the centre of a busy town more than 40 times per day, realigning the route just seems like a no brainer," Mr Cook said.
Ms Milligan said despite repeated requests, the ARTC had been "unable or unwilling" to provide council with key information such as costs of the planned infrastructure and the alternate route, specifics of the assessment process used by ARTC to compare options, or revised traffic modelling and safety assessments.
ARTC Inland Rail public private partnership director Tony Lubofsky said it had undertaken additional studies to assess the feasibility of the rail line bypassing Gatton, but they didn't stack up.
"Initial findings of this assessment identified significant environmental and design challenges if Gatton is bypassed, including additional impacts on koala habitat and prime agricultural land, increased flood risk, affecting new landholders, and extensive additional costs to the project," Mr Lubofsky said.
"Flooding is one of the major concerns of local residents and ARTC has undertaken extensive modelling on flooding impacts and shows that the proposed alignment does not exacerbate flooding in Gatton."
Mr Lubofsky said building a major infrastructure project with the size and scope of Inland Rail was a complex task and balancing the impacts on both individual landowners and communities continued to be its focus.
He said ARTC would continue to work with the council on these issues.
Currently, ARTC is preparing additional information for the H2C environmental impact statement.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
