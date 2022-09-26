Queensland Country Life
Construction of Tarong West wind farm in 2024 and into the grid by 2026

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 26 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:00am
Premier and Minister for the Olympics Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement of the proposed Tarong West wind farm with the Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen and Minister for Public Works and Procurement Mick de Brenni at the Cooper's Gap wind farm near Bell. Pictures Helen Walker

Queenslanders will build Australia's largest publicly owned wind farm in the South Burnett, after the Premier provided a funding injection of $776 million for the project on Monday.

