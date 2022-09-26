A male patient aged in his 50s has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with chest and back injuries after a helicopter crash on a private property on Budgerygar Road south of Yaraka.
According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the accident happened at 4.38pm on Monday.
The pilot is understood to have clipped a tree while flying on the property, and was the only person on board.
Emergency services responded to the crash and the pilot was airlifted by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
