Pilot sustains serious injuries in helicopter crash at Yaraka

By Sally Gall
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 9:30pm
The crash happened when the pilot clipped a tree flying on his property.

A male patient aged in his 50s has been airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with chest and back injuries after a helicopter crash on a private property on Budgerygar Road south of Yaraka.

