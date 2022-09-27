Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Western Queensland remembers transport industry icon Nev Noske

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 27 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Road Transport Hall of Fame says there was no straighter load of wool than when Nev Noske loaded it. This triple load has 378 bales from three separate properties, hitched to Nev's 1988 Mack Ultraliner V8 prime mover in September 2020. Picture: Sally Gall.

An era in the transport industry has come to a close with the passing of Neville Noske in Toowoomba on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.