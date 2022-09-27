Dozens of little doggos descended on Basset Park on Saturday, as proud pup-parents paraded their sausage dogs for the 2022 Roma Dachshund Day
It was largest event since its establishment, with 84 dogs registering to be a part of the festivities, and many others coming along to spectate the fun with their families and other four-legged friends.
Possibly one of Roma's quirkiest event on the calendar, it was a drawcard for people from all over the state as many headed west from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, with some pups and their owners travelling from as far as Newcastle for the day.
The dogs competed in a variety of competitions, such as best costume, most obedient, most unusual coat, shortest legs, longest, and most plump pup, and the highly anticipated 'running of the weiners.'
Organiser Natalie Golder said the day was a huge success and the committee looked forward to seeing more snags sign up for the fun next year.
"Our famous foot-long 'hot dashie dogs' and our dachshund cup cakes sold out once again and we have a new grand champion this year, 'Turkish', who took out first place in the 'running of the wieners' 18 meter track setting a new record of an impressive 3 seconds flat," Ms Golder said.
"We are happy to report that Dachshund Day 2022 was a great success and we are thrilled for next year!"
With the help of APEX Roma, the committee raised $1758 for LifeFlight Roma on the day, with funds going towards the building of the new base at the Roma airport.
The event started several years ago as a birthday party for one little sausage dog, and has since grown into an annual community fundraising event that sees a growing crowd of both locals and visitors each year.
