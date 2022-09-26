Queensland Country Life
Cook Shire calls for Cape York Biosecurity Centre to be expanded

By Sally Gall
Updated September 27 2022 - 12:38am, first published September 26 2022 - 8:25pm
The Cape York Biosecurity Centre has been in operation since 1999, from which a team of biosecurity officers operates. Picture from Biosecurity Queensland.

Rather than consider closing its Cape York Biosecurity Centre north of Coen, the mayor of the Cook Shire Council wants the state government to consider enhancing the facility with the addition of other agencies, such as police and Border Force.

