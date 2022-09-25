Queensland Country Life
Seven Sisters story features on Aramac Aboriginal rock art site

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 25 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
Some of the 15,000 petroglyphs studied at the Marra Wonga site. Pictures supplied.

Researchers have shed light on the story behind a large sandstone rock art site east of Aramac that features seven star-like designs, large snake-like designs, six-toed human feet and even a penis.

