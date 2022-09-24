Business is booming in downtown Charleville thanks to local entrepreneur Courtney Bylett, who has some big plans for the south-west community, including the opening of a nautical-themed bar and event space.
Courtney, a flight nurse for the Royal Flying Doctor's for ten years now, started her boutique and cafe, Charlotte's Nest, six years ago, inspired by her creative side hustle of making millinery for herself and friends attending country race meetings.
Joining forces with her housemate at the time, a friend from London who happened to be a barista, Courtney set up a small store in the main street, but quickly outgrew the space thanks to plenty of business.
"I love racing and love fashions and all that kind of stuff, so I started making fascinators and hats for the races, which just kept expanding," she said.
"It was getting bigger and bigger, which I loved, but then my house was getting taken over, so I thought, I'll see if I can find a little shop front in town that I can make look like a pretty space and get out of my house.
"So we started small and then just kept expanding after about 12 months, when I started looking at new venues because the old one only had room for two tables, so we could fit max 10 people and it filled the shop very quickly."
Despite several builders telling her she was crazy when expressing her vision to do up a bigger and much older shop, which had been vacant for almost 20 years and suffered through one or two floods, Courtney stuck to her guns and spent many months creating the space that both locals and visitors have been loving for the last few years.
The next item on the business owner's agenda is the Warrego Yacht Club, a bar and events space behind the shop, fronted by a beautiful outdoor area adorned with festoon lights and gardens.
After having her travel plans put on hold in 2020 thanks to the global pandemic, Courtney put her spare funds and time into bringing her ideas for the space to life, and has already hosted two weddings, a handful of Christmas parties and several other functions.
Describing the space as "a bit of an oasis in the bush," Courtney said she wanted to provide locals with a venue like those found in the city, whilst harnessing the casual comfort of the country town.
"The plan is to basically be open on weekends to do brunches, lunches and afternoons where people are able to come down and have a cold beer after work," she said.
"I'm just doing it all one step at a time, so it's a work in progress, but it'll be great for the community to have another place for people to be able to go and do something on weekends, as well as if you're coming out to visit, you can come here and have a nice meal."
Anyone would be excused for being a bit confused when hearing the name 'Warrego Yacht Club,' considering that Charleville is around 800km from the coast, but Courtney said it was the ridiculousness of it that made the idea so fun.
"For a lot of people, the name doesn't make any sense, but for the locals, it does kind of make sense - when I first moved to town, we had the Warrego Club, which we called Club W, and it was the place to be on Friday nights," Courtney said.
"Even if you were new to town, or all your friends were away and you wanted something to do, you'd just go to Club W, and there'd be someone you knew, so hopefully we can do something like that here.
"And then the Yacht Club part is just a bit of a gimmick on the fact that we're so far from water, it's more just a bit of a giggle than anything else, and we're pretty good at taking the mickey out of ourselves."
Courtney said she is currently in the process of planning the Warrego Yacht Club's inaugural, Henley-inspired regatta, where locals will don blazers and boater hats, and enjoy some Pimms on the lawn.
