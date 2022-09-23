The fateful billabong at Dagworth Station, the drays at Old Cork Station, the shearing shed burnt at Ayrshire Downs - Winton has featured in so much of early Australia's woolgrowing history, and now a museum has been dedicated to its memories.
The walls of the historic Corfield & Fitzmaurice building in Winton's main street reverberated with stories of past tallies on Friday night as the Wool Museum and Honour Board was opened as part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Winton's Outback Festival.
Incorporating a shearers and shed workers reunion, the collection that has been seven or eight years in the making, attracted people from around Queensland, many of them becoming emotional as they explored the photographs, timelines and records on show.
"This is magic, whoever dreamt this up," current Rockhampton resident Mick Thompson said. "It's good to recognise the hard work done over the years, and it's important that this history never be forgotten."
He and his brother Clive discovered not only their grandfather Vince Thompson's name recorded but their father 'Dago' Thompson, both of them shearers.
The comprehensive history has been put together by Donna Paynter with assistance from husband John Paynter, Shane and Jody Axford, Reg Kavanagh and John Durack.
Ms Paynter explained that at a meeting discussing the idea, a cost of $60,000 had been mooted as the price of pulling all the elements together.
"John told them I'd do it for free," she said.
Enlisting the help of the internet, she searched for photographs and sourced information and donations.
The newest addition is the honour board, which was compiled after putting out a request for information on social media.
Ms Paynter said it had 16,000 shares, which resulted in 160 names, which could be added to.
"We want to record the names of all the people who worked in sheds here," she said. "It's a place where you can add your own short stories."
As well as a Warrego box press donated by the Ogg family at Ayrshire Downs, the Elliott family at Belmont dug out a remnant bundle of jute wool packs for display.
Opening the display, Winton Shire Mayor Gavin Baskett paid tribute to the work of the Paynters, saying attractions such as the wool museum helped keep visitors in town a little longer.
"The transport industry was an important part of it all too," he said. "I always tried to arrive at smoko time."
