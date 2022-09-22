A New-South-Wales man was killed yesterday after his bike struck a wallaby in the state's far north.
The 32-year-old was in a group of around a dozen riders on Narau Beach Road, not far from the intersection with Somerset Road, northern peninsula area of Cape York, when a wallaby jumped in front of him just after 1pm.
The man lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway and collided heavily with a tree.
Despite the efforts of the other riders who provided CPR for an extended period of time, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency services.
Investigations are continuing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
