Large yarding of cows and bulls at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded a reduced yard of about 700 head on Wednesday.
Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Aramac, Charleville, Alpha, Longreach and Winton, as well as Julia Creek and further north.
Prices remained firm and were slightly dearer against last week's sale with a large yarding of cows and bulls.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 366c, average 366c, and bulls over 450kg made 354c, average 251c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 314c, average 305c, cows 400-500kg made 348c, average 289c, and cows over 500kg reached 401c, to average 366c.
Heifers under 220kg made 456c, average 456c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 408c, averaging 306c, heifers 280-350kg reached 410c, average 336c, heifers 350-450kg made 392c, average 372c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 418c, averaging 396c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 602c, averaging 556c, steers 280-350kg made 500c, average 500c, steers 350-400kg reached 550c, average 480c, steers 400-550kg made 540c, average 457c, and steers over 550kg sold to 432c, average 416c.
Mickeys made to 450c, to average 393c.
Cows and calves made to $750/unit, averaging $750/unit. PTIC heifers reached $290, averaging $290.
GA and JE Smith, Gideon Park, Winton, sold a Charolais bull for 366.2c weighing 955kg to return $3497.21/hd. LDF Contracting, Big Rocky, Charleville, sold Charbray bulls for 382.2c weighing 842.5kg for a return of $3220.04/hd. They also sold Angus cross steers for 550c weighing 365kg for a return of $2007.50/hd.
Chandler Pastoral Holdings, Kyneton, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 375.0c weighing 696.6kg for a return of $2612.22/hd. EW and EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho, sold heavy heifers for 400.2c weighing 602.5kg for a return of $2411.21/hd.
TVF Pastoral Co, Evora, Blackall, sold heavy Angus bulls to 366.2c weighing 1100kg to return $4028.20/hd. Neverfail Cattle Co, Neverfail, Blackall, sold heavy Droughtmaster cross cows to 376.2c weighing 676kg to return $2544.48/hd. BK and JL Mathews, Ve Jovis, Stonehenge, sold heavy Santa cross heifers weighing 548kg selling to 402.2c to return $2203.48/hd.
TM and KJ Joseland, Eltham, Isisford, sold heavy Brahman cross cows to 380.2c weighing 612kg to return $2328.73/hd. Edkins Campbell and Co, Bimbah, Longreach, sold heavy Droughtmaster cross cows to 376.2c weighing 692kg to return $2605.19/hd.
Apsley Cattle Co, Stainburn Downs, Aramac, sold Brangus cows for 384.2c averaging 571.1kg returning $2194.06/hd. They also sold Brangus heifers for 386.2c averaging 587.8kg returning $2270/hd. Dalmar Holdings P/L ATF RD Hay Pastoral, Kismet, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 411.2c averaging 504.3kg returning $2073.82/hd.
Robbie and Emma Hay, Myross, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 401.2c averaging 603.3kg returning $2420.57/hd. They also sold a Brahman cross heifer for 401.2c weighing 650kg returning $2607.80 and Droughtmaster cross steers for 460.2c averaging 435.5kg returning $2003.96/hd.
S Bailey, Roseclare, Tambo, sold Charolais bulls for 366.2c weighing 960kg for a return of $3515/hd. RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 356.2c weighing 610kg for a return of $2172/hd.
Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 348.2c weighing 510kg for a return of $1775/hd. Dean Grazing Co, Locharnoch, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 332.2c weighing 840kg for a return of $2790/hd. Clayton Smith, Shady Downs, Tambo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 420c weighing 543kg for a return of $2282/hd.
AE and JM Smith, Shady Downs, Tambo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 432.2c weighing 560kg with a return of $2420/hd. They had also sold Brahman cows for 370c weighing 618kg for a return of $2287/hd. RA Russell Pastoral Co, Sumnervale, Blackall sold Angus cross cows for 370.2c weighing 615kg for a return of $2276/hd.
Banks Bros, Duneira, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 418.2c weighing 550 with a return of $2300/hd. La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 370.2c weighing 634kg to return $2347.
