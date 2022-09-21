Queensland Country Life
Yarrawonga Corvette genetics influential in three Santa Gertrudis records

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, one half of the partnership that purchased the top-priced Yarrawonga S316, with Yarrawonga co-principal Andrew Bassingthwaighte. Pictures: Sally Gall

The genetics of a bull that the Bassingthwaighte family describes as "without doubt, the best bull that Yarrawonga has produced" have helped break the Santa Gertrudis Australian breed record not once, but twice for the Wallumbilla-based stud.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

