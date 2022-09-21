The genetics of a bull that the Bassingthwaighte family describes as "without doubt, the best bull that Yarrawonga has produced" have helped break the Santa Gertrudis Australian breed record not once, but twice for the Wallumbilla-based stud.
Not only that but Yarrawonga Corvette H730, the Ekka's 2014 grand champion Santa Gertrudis bull, was the grandsire of the double-polled Glenn Oaks Sterling S314, which had set the breed record at $175,000 a week earlier.
The buyers wrapped in raincoats and Drizabones to ward off driving rain at Yarrawonga's on-property sale on Wednesday were treated to a three-way bidding duel from the moment the first of 190 bulls, Yarrawonga S316, entered the ring.
Beginning at $30,000, auctioneer Michael Smith had plenty to work with for the lot 7 bull brought forward in the catalogue, going up in $10,000 steps to $100,000 before escalating to $20,000 bids.
Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wallabadah NSW, was the first to pull out, at $220,000.
Shane and Helen Hatton's bid of $240,000 for their Diamond H stud at Chinchilla was their last, after the partnership of RL Pastoral Co, Kyogle, NSW and Nioa Pastoral Co, Allora put in a winning bid of $250,000.
Immediately after setting the new benchmark, Hardigreen Park secured lot 1, Yarrawonga S156 for what would have been a breed record price of $180,000.
Stud manager Col Patterson outlasted Tom and Anna Dunlop, Munnabah Santa Gertrudis Stud, Coolah, NSW, who were the losing bidders for the bull.
Yarrawonga co-principal Andrew Bassingthwaighte said it had been "absolutely mind-blowing" to receive so much support from around the country.
"To have two bulls that you really would love to keep, that you've retained semen in, to be able to sell them and have them make the amount of money they deserve, because of where the market is at the moment, is really incredible and a really wonderful feeling," he said.
"The Corvette lines have been coming through - (today's sale makes) three bulls now over $150,000 that go back to Corvette."
The new record-holder, Yarrawonga S316 was sired by Yarrawonga Impact, who has Yarrawonga Corvette as his sire, while Corvette was the sire of the second-top-priced Yarrawonga S156 throught IVF.
"The bull at Scott and Wendy Ferguson's sale the other day was a Corvette grandson as well," Mr Bassingthwaighte said.
"We've always loved him - he's probably more of a modern Santa bull on carcase and fat cover, but he seems to be working, and working well for a lot of other clients as well.
"The IVF work we've done is really paying dividends."
Successful purchaser Rob Sinnamon said he'd had his eyes on the genetics since giving Corvette the breed grand championship at the Ekka in 2014.
"I tried to buy him off Andrew then, so it's nice a couple of generations on to be able to buy a grandson," he said.
"We certainly expected the bull would create a lot of interest today, just because of the genetics involved along with his raw performance.
"He's a bull that has a lot to offer, not only the Santa Gertrudis breed but he's industry aligned and commercially relevant.
"Bulls like that don't come around that often of that quality so in conjunction with Nioa, we were delighted to secure the bull today."
The 190 bulls sold for a full catalogue clearance grossed $3,926,000 and averaged $20,663.
Last year, the sale grossed $2,424,000 and averaged $15,245 for 159 bulls, setting the then breed record of $150,000 for Yarrawonga Katmandu R236.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
