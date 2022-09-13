Queensland Country Life
Santa Central Sale reaches new bull record price

By Kent Ward
Updated September 13 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:34am
Glenn Oaks Sterling S314 (PP), sold for a new Australian record, $175,000. Picture: Kent Ward

In the space of nearly two weeks, the Santa Gertrudis breed has seen records for bulls smashed twice.

