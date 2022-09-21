COMMERCIALLY relevant and market proven bulls was one of the main reasons behind Gus and Jen McCormack and family's very successful Clonlara Droughtmasters spring sale at Dilga, Glenmorgan on Wednesday.
Clonlara co-principal Gus McCormack was thankful of his long-term buyer support and newcomers' commitment to attend his 34th annual on-property sale under trying weather conditions after rolling storms interrupted proceedings.
Overall, 74 bulls averaged $14,899, which comprised 57 Droughtmaster bulls for a Clonlara record $16,430 average to a top of $57,500 while 17 composite bulls sold at a $9765 average to a $18,000 top, which represented a total sellout of the catalogue.
This result compared favourably with last year with their average up $3646 when similar numbers were sold.
Central Highlands studmasters Hastings and Hamilton Donaldson, Medway Grazing, Bogantungan, bid the $57,500 top money for Clonlara 21341, a homozygous polled, 22-month-old son of Clonlara 16173. He weighed in at 834 kilograms and had a 41 centimeter scrotal circumference.
Hastings Donaldson said he was impressed with his breed character and length of body and his big, wide hindquarter.
The Donaldson family also bought another son of Clonlara 16173 in Clonlara 21317 for $32,500, which was a similar type and again structurally very sound.
"Both bulls are very commercially orientated and are supported with practical fertility data and both will join our Medway sire battery," Mr Donaldson said.
Central Queensland seedstock producer Lindsay Sharpe, Kapalee Droughtmasters, Biloela, paid the $51,000 second best money for Clonlara 21223, a homozygous polled son of Clonlara 18302 with tremendous width through the barrel and a great topline.
Mr Sharpe also secured Clonlara 21258 another homozygous polled son of Clonlara 16173 with a $20,000 bid.
Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Lisgar, Home Hill were active on the top end of the market paying up to $34,000 for Clonlara 2182, a quality 22-month-old son of Clonlara 16173, which weighed 854 kilograms and scanned 140 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
"Clonlara 2182's phenotypical data was excellent as was his morphology percentage and his growth rates and scrotal size were also exceptional," Mr Rea said.
The Rea family also bought another son of Clonlara 16173 for $27,500 and bid $20,000 to secure Clonlara 21119, which ranked in the top five percent for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and the top five per cent for scrotal size and carcase EBVs.
Jon, Bindy, Dave and Dol Warby, Warby Pastoral, Wagganba, Glennmorgan have been buying at Clonlara since inception and this year was no exception taking home a half-a-dozen bulls for a $14,000 average and paid up to $24,000 for Clonlara 21342, another homozygous polled son of Clonlara 16173 with plenty of depth and width.
Jim Edwards, Barlyne Pastoral Company Pty Ltd, Barlyne, Gayndah selected Clonlara 21312 at $20,000 for his Queenslander breeding program.
