Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Clonlara Droughtmaster stud achieves new stud best sale average at 2022 spring sale

By Peter Lowe
September 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings and Hamilton Donaldson, Medway Grazing, Bogantungan who paid the $57,500 top money for Clonlara 21341 with Clonlara principal Gus McCormack, Clonlara Droughtmasters, Glenmorgan. Picture by Peter Lowe.

COMMERCIALLY relevant and market proven bulls was one of the main reasons behind Gus and Jen McCormack and family's very successful Clonlara Droughtmasters spring sale at Dilga, Glenmorgan on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.