It was a good day to be a Droughtmaster breeder on day two of the National Sale in Gracemere on Tuesday, as records fell left, right and centre, and 14 bulls were sold for prices above $50,000.
Day two saw 195 bulls sold for an average of $20,625, rounding the overall sale total to 402 of 439 bulls sold for a cracking average of $17,417, gross of $7,002,000 and clearance rate of 91 per cent, as of 4pm on Tuesday.
A major highlight of the sale came just 31 bulls in, when the decade-old breed record fell to lot 291, Oasis A Long John, who sold for a whopping $220,000 to the Carrington family of Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton.
The Geddes family's 19-month-old sire prospect, son of Glenlands D Abor and Oasis A Beyonce, weighed 804kg, with a scrotal circumference of 44 centimetres, EMA of 142 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 11 respectively.
Oasis A Bronco followed suit one lot later, selling for $120,000 to Simmons Cattle Co, Clermont, while lot 299, Oasis A Cliffy, sold to the McKenzie family, Hamadra Droughtmasters, Bluff, for $130,000.
The Geddes family finished the day with an incredible sale average of $44,187 for 16 bulls, the best of the sale.
Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, also had a massive day in the ring, starting with lot 484, Rondel Black Tuxedo, who sold for $180,000 to Munda Reds, Port Hedland, WA, and John Atkinson, Cap Droughtmasters, Glenavon, Yaamba.
The 23-month-old son of Glenlands D Ultraviolet and Rondel 5285, who was a top 15 finalist in ACM's 2022 Sire Shootout competition, weighed 900kg, with a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres, EMA of 140 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 11 respectively.
Black Tuxedo was closely followed by Rondel Big Deal, who sold to the Barnard family of Caldy Droughtmasters, Monto, for $80,000.
The Carrington's second run was just as impressive, where lot 514, Rondel Bodacious, sold to the Power family of Lazy A Droughtmasters, Julia Creek, for $90,000, while lot 519, Rondel Big N Rich, went to Cameron Hicks, Rubyvale, for $55,000, and the final bull of the day, lot 522, rounded out the sale with an $80,000 sale to Munda Reds.
Rondel set a blistering average of $33,666 for their 24 bulls sold.
Another notable mention is the McKenzie family, Hamadra Droughtmasters, Bluff, who sold lot 444, Hamadra Lebron, for $90,000 to Munda Reds, and lot 446, Hamadra Lawson, to Ben Power, for $70,000, achieving an average of $24,062 for their 16 bulls.
Both selling bulls for $110,000 was True Blue Droughtmasters, who sold lot 412, True Blue Enton, to Benjamin Droughtmasters, Fraser Coast, and Nindethana Pastoral, Samford, who sold lot 331, Nindethana Maverick, to Aldinga Pastoral, Rolleston.
Sommer Stud Droughtmasters sold lot 345, Sommer Dupree, to Munda Reds, and Alan Atkinson Investments, sold lot 399, Mungalla Kingswood, to Cashmere Droughtmasters, Murgon, both for a price of $60,000.
Check out next week's Queensland Country Life for a full report.
