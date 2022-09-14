The Carrington's second run was just as impressive, where lot 514, Rondel Bodacious, sold to the Power family of Lazy A Droughtmasters, Julia Creek, for $90,000, while lot 519, Rondel Big N Rich, went to Cameron Hicks, Rubyvale, for $55,000, and the final bull of the day, lot 522, rounded out the sale with an $80,000 sale to Munda Reds.

