Seedstock producers and commercial buyers across northern Australia took advantage of the diverse bloodlines and large quantity of bulls on offer at this year's Droughtmaster National sale.
Several operations took advantage of the diverse offering, securing bulls in bulk.
One volume buyer operating on day one of the sale was Stacey Kirkwood and Ian Collins of KLD Pastoral.
Based 150km north of Charters Towers, the pair operate Kirkland Downs Station, where they run a red Brahman-Droughtmaster cross commercial herd on 14,000 hectares.
KLD Pastoral purchased 10 bulls, for an average of $8300.
Ms Kirkwood said they went into the sale determined to secure ten bulls.
"We run a Droughtmaster-red Brahman cross herd and we put our Droughtmaster bulls over our high Brahman content cows and then vice versa," she said.
"We also have breeders away on agistment and we run that in conjunction with Kirkland Downs.
"We find that cross works for us in this country and gives us the results that we need."
KLD Pastoral also attended last year's sale, purchasing eight bulls for an average of $7125.
Ms Kirkwood said the Droughtmaster National sale is ideal for them, due to the big selection of genetics on offer.
"The highest price we paid for a bull was $10,000 and I think that's the beauty of this sale, you can go there as stud producer and source those genetics for seedstock or you can go there as a commercial producer with a budget and bring home a truck load of bulls," she said.
"That's probably what draws us to that sale, the number and variety in the bulls there."
After two days of competitive bidding, Northern Territory buyer Bingcliff, Naperberry, Alice Springs, secured the most bulls to be the largest bulk buyer at the conclusion of the sale.
Bingcliff secured 23 bulls over the course of two days, for an average of $5086.
Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries purchased 15 bulls for an average of $8533 for its Spyglass Beef Research Facility north of Charters Towers.
Riverside Pastoral Co, secured 11 bulls for a top of $28,000 for Sevenangle Omega, and an average of $19,500.
Mulgrave Pastoral bought eight bulls for an average of $7125.
Kurrajong Pastoral Co, Nanango, secured seven bulls for a top of $42,500 for Waylandbar Jasper, and an average of $19,357.
Neville and Jannette Keitley, Monto district, also purchased seven bulls for an average of $11,714.
JS Cattle Co secured six bulls for an average of $5166.
Aldinga Droughtmasters, also purchased six bulls for a top of $110,000 for Nindethana Maverick, at an average of $32,500. Almafi Cattle Co, Almafi Droughtmasters, Inga Downs, Dingo, purchased six bulls at an average of $14,000.
Quality bloodlines and optimal market trends took the Droughtmaster National Bull Sale to new heights this year.
The impressive result was welcomed by the Australian Droughtmaster society's president Simon Gleeson, and local livestock agents, who all agreed it was comparable to the best.
Mr Gleeson said people are starting to see the benefit of Droughtmaster cattle in commercial herds.
"What I've noticed with the live export market is people are looking to put the softer sort of breeds over their commercial herds and obviously Droughtmasters fit that with the MSA markets that they can target and that's what's driving a lot of demand there," he said.
Elders studstock's Anthony Ball, who auctioned off the breed-record $220,000 Oasis A Long John bull, put it all down to "confidence breeds confidence".
"Commercial cattleman are investing more money in better genetics and the confidence they're getting out of the store market or the fat job, that just translates into the stud market," Mr Ball said.
"People have got confidence never before seen in the history of the Australian beef industry and we've had high cattle prices and near perfect seasonal conditions in just about every corner of the state of Queensland."
TopX Gracemere's Brad Mulvihill echoed Mr Ball's sentiments, saying the base of the sale showed a massive amount of confidence in the industry.
"The Droughtmaster breed is growing in popularity and over the last couple of years, we're starting to see an improvement in the quality of the cattle," he said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
