The Roma LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a man injured in a truck rollover south of Roma.
It's believed the man had been trapped in the cabin of the truck.
The aeromedical team was called into action just before 10pm on Monday, September 20 to respond to the incident that took place on the Surat Development Road in the Noorindoo locality.
The pilot flew to the Surat airport, where the patient had been transported to by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.
The man, aged in his 50s, was treated for minor injuries and loaded into the helicopter, before being flown to Roma Airport, from where QAS took him to hospital by road.
The LifeFlight SGAS helicopter performed the mission as part of the SGAS partners' commitment to assisting in providing the south west region and beyond with community aeromedical coverage by donating 150 flying hours each year.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
