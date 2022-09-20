Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rosevale Santa Gertrudis sale bulls top at $58,000, avg $22,295

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull Rosevale Shanghai was offered by David (right) and Sonya Greenup, Rosevale, Jandowae, selling to Jamie (left) and Ally Becker, Jamally, Taroom for $58,000. Pictures Brandon Long

The sun was shining and there wasn't a cloud in the sky as the Greenup family's bulls reached a top of $58,000 to average $22,295 on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.