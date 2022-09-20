The sun was shining and there wasn't a cloud in the sky as the Greenup family's bulls reached a top of $58,000 to average $22,295 on Tuesday.
All 139 bulls offered were sold, all three heifers were purchased, and 50 straws of semen sold at the 66th annual Rosevale Santa Gertrudis sale, held on-property at Rosevale, Jandowae.
Females topped at $23,000 to average $17,667, while the 50 straws of semen sold for $500 per straw.
Top price bull Rosevale Shanghai sold for $58,000 to Jamie and Ally Becker, Jamally, Taroom.
Second top price bull Rosevale Stonehenge sold for $55,000 to a partnership comprising Andrew Chapman, Rowanlead Cattle Company, Calliope, and Roy Robertson, Fishington Santa Gertrudis, Armidale, NSW.
More to come.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.