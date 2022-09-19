Record averages, breed records and a near complete clearance where just some of the standout features at Monday's annual 5 Star Senepol Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.
Averages values climbed by $3414 over the previous year's result resulting in a record average of $17,671 and a 98 per cent clearance of the catalogue ending in a record gross of $1.343M
For vendors, Geoff and Alison Maynard and family, 5 Star stud, Jambin the breed record established at the 2021 sale was toppled by $5000 to now rest at $45,000.
In a breakdown of the offering 61 Senepol bulls topped $45,000 to average $19,902 while 15 Senepol composite bulls topped at $16,000 to average $9600.
Topping proceedings and setting a new breed record at $45,000 was 5 Star 210745 (PP).
The 22-month-old, double poll entry, with a weight of 752 kilograms scanned 9mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 125 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.8 per cent for intramuscular fat.
The record breaker and proven sire sold to repeat client, Chris Simpson, CAP Genomics, Harlin.
CAP Genomics took with them a trio for on average $34,333.
Losing bidder on the record breaker was Alistair and Jo McClymont, Burleigh Station, Richmond.
Contained within the CAP Genomics selections was the 22-month-old, 5 Star 210729 for $30,000 and the $28,000 19-month-old youngster 5 Star 210881.
The record breaker was ranked in the top 56 per cent in the Rebreed GBV, the top 10 per cent for 600-day growth, the top five per cent for 400-day growth and the top 20 per cent for weaning growth.
The bull was ranked forth from a field of 78 bulls in a 60-day feed trial.
In a dominate display of consumer confidence and acceptance of the physical product on offer, Western Australian based Liveringa Station Beef Pty Ltd, Liveringa Station, Derby, Western Australia purchased 34 Senepol bulls or 56 per cent of the offering for on average $20,191.
The top acquisition for Liveringa at $32,000 was the 24-month-old, 5 Star 210701weighing kilograms, scanned 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 112 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 5.1 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Alistair and Jo McClymont, Burleigh Station, Richmond again returned taking three Senepol to average them $30,667.
Top of their selections was the 24-month-old, 5 Star 210020 (PP) with a weight of 758 kilograms scanned 12mm and 10mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 124 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.7 per cent for intramuscular fat.
5 Star 210020 was ranked in the top nine per cent for the Rebreed GBV, the top 15 per cent for 600-day growth, the top 10 per cent for 200 day weaning EBV.
Peter Spies, Pinnacle Pocket Cattle, Innisfail took with him the $26,000 5 Star 210022 while Phil Corlis, Hazelwood Station, Richmond returned to secure a pair for on average $16,000 including the sale opener, 5 Star 210688 for $20,000.
Regular sale supporters the Stevenson family, Carbeign Pty Ltd., Spring Creek, Springsure returned to take a pair for on average $14,000.
Another of the regulars, David Anderson, Pindara, Banana signed off on a pair for a $14,000 average while Bettini Beef, operated by John and Mark Bettini, Pilbara, Western Australia took two for on average $14,000.
Dennis and Sue Clair, Glenerin, Goovigen outlaid $22,000 for a Senepol entry while the Pedley family, Inverness, Calliope claimed a trio for on average $13,333.
Euroka Grazing, Eidsvold claimed a $23,000 Senepol entry, 5 Star 210659.
Elders Innisfail operating for the Horsford family secured a $20,000 Senepol.
Senelais bulls topped at $13,000 to average $10,250 for the four on offer while four Black Senegus bulls averaged $8000.
Five Senepol/Belmont bulls topped at $16,000 to average $11,800.
