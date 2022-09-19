Queensland Country Life
Home/News

5 Star Senepol bull breaks breed record at $45,000

By Kent Ward
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:25am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the new breed record holder, the $45,000, 5 Star 210745 are Bonnie Maynard, 5 Star stud, Jambin and purchaser, Chris Simpson and his daughter Victoria, CAP Genomics, Harlin. Picture: Kent Ward

Record averages, breed records and a near complete clearance where just some of the standout features at Monday's annual 5 Star Senepol Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.