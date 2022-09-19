The Whitaker Beef Bull Sale saw resounding success with a large buying panel on Saturday, as bulls were secured by local buyers, as well as those across the state, from Ipswich to Boulia.
Held at KellCo's Monto Saleyards, the 28 bulls offered by Clint and Robyn Whitaker sold for a 100 per cent clearance, topping at $15000 and averaging a solid $8607 across the four breeds represented.
The sale-toppoing lot 3 Charbray bull attracted spirited bidding from the outset, with the purchasing honours going to John Slack as representative of KC Slack of "Hillview", Gayndah.
The 27-month-old, who was dubbed "a sire in the making" by Mr Whitaker, weighed 870kg, with rib and rump fat measurements of 9 and 12mm respectively, 140 sq cm EMA, 41cm scrotal circumference, as well as 80 per cent crush side and 88 per cent morphology semen results.
Commenting on his purchase, repeat buyer Mr Slack said the family liked to support sales in their local district.
"Dad had picked this bull and we knew he was the one for our operation," Mr. Slack said.
In total Whitaker Beef Bulls sold 13 Charbray bulls for an $8346 average, while the eight Brahman bulls averaged $8562 and two red Brahman bulls averaged $7000.
The top priced Brahman bull was the lot 25 grey sire, sold for $11,000 to volume buyer Hacon Pastoral Company from Boulia, who secured five bulls for an average of $7800.
Four polled Charolais bulls, ranging from 18 to 21 months, sold to a top of $11000 twice for lot 15 to LC Dingle Grazing Family Trust and lot 17 to EE and JM Mollenhagen, and averaged $10,375.
The sole polled apricot Limousin bull sold to $8500 and will return to Butcher Pastoral's Theebine enterprise.
Reflecting on the day, stud principals Clint and Robyn Whitaker both agreed they couldn't have been happier with the sale result.
"The day has gone off perfectly with both repeat and new clients securing bulls at realistically affordable prices given the current positive trend of the beef industry," they said.
"We aimed to put commercial and industry relevant bulls on offer and we've most definitely been rewarded by the support today."
KellCo Rural Agencies co-principal Mr. Andrew Cavanagh said whilst the sale was the Whitaker's fourth annual under the hammer sale, it was the first time the stud fixture had sold at the Monto complex.
"The sale has been a reflection of the quality of the Whitaker bulls and the job they do," Mr. Cavanagh said.
