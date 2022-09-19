Queensland Country Life
Whitaker Beef bull sale sees statewide attention from large buying panel

By Clare Adcock
September 19 2022 - 5:00am
Top priced lot 3 with vendor Clint Whitaker, Whitaker Beef Bulls, and agent Andrew Cavanagh, KellCo Rural Monto. Picture: Supplied

The Whitaker Beef Bull Sale saw resounding success with a large buying panel on Saturday, as bulls were secured by local buyers, as well as those across the state, from Ipswich to Boulia.

