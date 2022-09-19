Queensland Country Life
Gyranda Santa Gertrudis equals its on-property bull sale record

By Kent Ward
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
With the $85,000 Gyranda S202 are Peter Mahony and purchaser, David Greenup, Rosevale stud, Jandowae. Picture: Kent Ward

Classified bulls topped $85,000 while their purebred counterparts climbed to $30,000 at Saturday's annual Gyranda Santa Gertrudis Sale, on property at Theodore.

