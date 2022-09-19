Classified bulls topped $85,000 while their purebred counterparts climbed to $30,000 at Saturday's annual Gyranda Santa Gertrudis Sale, on property at Theodore.
For vendors, Peter and Nikki Mahony and family, Gyranda stud, the sale produced another complete clearance for the 97 bulls offered to average $12,711 ending with a $1.233M gross.
In a breakdown of the offering 68 classified bulls averaged $12,368 topping at $85,000 while 29 purebred counterparts hit $30,000 twice to set a $13,517 average.
Setting the pace and equalling the on-property $85,000 record set last year was Gyranda S202.
The two-year-old son of Greenup Pascal P356 was purchased by David and Sonya Greenup, Rosevale stud, Jandowae.
S202 was described as a demonstrably quiet sire with EMA, temperament EBV data and all indexes ranked in the top 5 per cent of the breed and out of a cow with a distinguished calving record of eight calves in eight years.
Two purebred entries fetched $30,000. Both were sons of the US semen import, Red Doc Diablo 6306.
First at that mark was Gyranda Scipio S316 going to Garth Christiansen, Campo Santo, Taroom and moments later, Gyranda Somalia S630 sold to the Henderson family, H3K Cattle Company, Colodan, Monto.
Gyranda Scipio S316 weighed 920 kilograms, with a P8 and rib fat measurements of six and seven millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 127 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat percentage of 4.7.
His paternal half, Gyranda Somalia S630 weighed 864 kilograms, with a P8 and rib fat measurements of six and nine millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.3.
Campo Santo ended their day as did H3K Cattle Company with just these single purchases.
Solid volume and return clientele support is always evident at the fixture with regular supporters, Darcy and Kara Knudsen, Rosehall, Mundubbera taking 11 at a medium of $11,909.
These topped at $20,000 for a Biara Northhampton 7089 (PS) son aged 25-months.
Bingcliff Pty Ltd., Hassts Bluff Station, Alice Springs, NT secured a line of 10 to average $6000.
The Russell family, Consuelo Station, Rolleston also returned taking six for on average $6333 while another six went to the Gear family, Slogan Downs Station, Charters Towers for on average $10,000.
Another of the long-term investors and long-standing St George clients, John and Jo Knights, Warragumbah, returned also taking six at an average $17,000.
Donald, Margie and Ben Joyce, Balcarris, Taroom purchased a trio to average them $17,333. Tom and Liz McIntyre, Mount View, Theodore returned to claim a pair this year for on average $10,000 while the Hansen family, Lands End, Eidsvold bought four for on average $8000 each.
Richard and Sarah Cox, Cracow Station, Cracow secured the $21,000 25-month-old Gyranda S270.
The son of Gyranda Plato P368 (PP) weighed 746 kilograms, with a P8 and rib fat measurements of seven and nine millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 119 square centimetres and an intramuscular fat percentage of 5.2.
The Brown family, Walloon, Banana signed off on a pair for a $19,000 average to top at $24,000 for a 25-month-old also by Greenup Pascal P356.
Chud and Laura Dennis and family, Twin Hills Cattle Company, Waminda, Clermont picked up four for on average $16,250.
Top of the Dennis selections was the $20,000 for another of the purebred son of Red Doc Diablo 6306 (US).
Charters Towers producers, the Luke family, Lignum Station selected a single entry for $16,000, while Dennis Clair, Glen Erin, Goovigen also ended with a single purchase for $14,000.
Greg and Karen Slater, Glenellen Cattle Company, Chinchilla accounted for the $20,000 Gyranda S132.
The Killen family, Ogilvie, Goondiwindi picked through the offering to end with a trio for on average $15,333. These topped at $22,000 for a 25-month-old son of Rosevale Lennox L256.
Agents: Grant Daniel and Long and simulcast on AuctionsPlus.
