The second annual Carnarvon Classic bull sale presented an impressive line of Droughtmaster sires from the Central and Northern Queensland areas, improving both the top price and overall average from last year's inaugural sale.
Bulls were offered by five vendors: the Geddes family, Oasis Droughtmasters, Rockhampton and Dingo; the York family, Karragarra Droughtmasters, Emerald; the Barton family, Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont; the Donaldson family, Medway Droughtmasters, Bogantungan; and the Farquhar family, Calco Droughtmasters, Rolleston.
At the fall of the hammer, 67 of 70 bulls were sold, resulting in a clearance of 96 per cent, and overall sale average of $11,626.
A top price of $40,000 was achieved twice, by the Geddes family, Oasis Droughtmasters, Rockhampton, and the York family, Karragarra Droughtmasters, Emerald.
First to the top spot was lot 5, Oasis Meatloaf, purchased by Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont.
The 22-month-old son of Oasis A Silky Oak and Oasis Sunday Rose weighed 856kg, with an EMA of 141 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 40 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 11 mm respectively.
Oasis sold 24 bulls for an average of $12,875.
Fellow sale topper, Karragarra Saxby, hit the ring nine lots later, selling to Calco Droughtmasters, Rolleston.
The York family's 27-month-old son of Glenlands D Wakeboard and Karragarra K619 weighed 916kg, with an EMA of 150 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 13 mm respectively.
Karragarra sold nine bulls for an average of $15,888.
Huntly sold 17 bulls to a top of $13,000 and an average of $10,000, while Medway sold 10 bulls for a top of $15,000 and average of $8500 and Calco sold seven bulls, achieving a top of $16,000 and an average of $10,285.
A number of bulls were bound for the Clermont region, with Stratford Pastoral taking home12 bulls for an average price of $11,500 and Lund Grain Pty Ltd, purchasing seven bulls for an average of $7600.
Other volume buyers included the Parkinson and Perrett families, who both secured four bulls at average prices of $3700 and $3800 respectively.
