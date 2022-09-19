Just a few days after it was set, the Charolais breed's record bull price has been broken.
Moongool Revolution, a 24-month-old son of GDX Parfaint (full french) with a huge 163 square centimetre eye muscle area, sold for $265,000 for the Price family at Yuleba on Monday morning.
Queensland Country Life understands 4 Ways Charolais, Inverell, NSW, were the buyer.
It was only last week that Palgrove Ringo set a new height when he hit $115,000.
In 2017, Moongool held the record when they sold the $83,000 Moongool Lunar Rise.
More to come.
