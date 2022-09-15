Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The Grove Shorthorns break Shorthorn and Durham Black records

By Peter Lowe
September 15 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stuart and John Brownlie, Deepwater Farming, Meandarra who paid the $65,000 record Shorthorn money for The Grove RO673 with GDL auctioneer Geoff Maslen and Spencer Morgan, The Grove Shorthorns, Condamine.

CONSISTENTLY winning the RNA Paddock to Palate competition was one of the key drivers behind the Morgan family's record breaking The Grove Shorthorns bull sale at Condamine on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.