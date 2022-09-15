Queensland Country Life
Mort and Co partners with supermarket giant Coles in emissions trial

By Helen Walker
September 15 2022 - 4:00am
Mort & Co has partnered with Supermarket company, Coles and DSM, the company responsible for developing feed additive Bovaer, to conduct the trial at Grassdale Feedlot near Dalby in Western Queensland. PIctures supplied.

Mort & Co is helping lead Australia's largest commercial feedlot trial to reduce methane emissions from cattle, assisting the company to be on target with Australia Meat & Livestock's plan to be carbon neutral by 2030.

