Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Talana Limousins bull sale hits $17,000 high at Ag-Grow Emerald

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price bull Talana Poll Roosvelt, with vendors Gary and Anthony Graham, Talana Limousins, selling agent Randall Spann, Elders, and buyer Paddy Bussie, Gundamere Station, Nebo. Pictures by Ben Harden

An apricot, homozygous polled Limousin bull headlined the annual Talana bull sale at the Ag-Grow selling complex at Emerald on Thursday, where the top price hit $17,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.