An apricot, homozygous polled Limousin bull headlined the annual Talana bull sale at the Ag-Grow selling complex at Emerald on Thursday, where the top price hit $17,000.
A total of 27 bulls sold from the 33 offered by Talana Limosuins stud principals Garry and Anthony Graham and Biggenden's Bony Villa Limousins vendor Hayden Beresford.
Overall, the result represented a clearance rate of 81 per cent, with an average of $7925 - a total rise of $842 from last year's result.
Talana Poll Richter, a French pure bull sired by Birubi Jupita J15 and out of Talana Poll Mystique, made the top price, selling to repeat buyer Paddy Bussey, Gundamere Pastoral Company, Nebo, for $17,000.
One of the oldest sires in the line-up, the 23-month-old bull weighed 944 kilograms and had a scrotal circumference of 39cm.
Recording the highest average daily weight gain of 1.33kg/day, he scanned an eye muscle area of 154 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 7mm and 7mm respectively, and IMF of 4.7 per cent.
Mr Bussey also purchased Talana Poll Ringo for $15,000, a 24-month-old that recorded the highest weight of 948kg.
Mr Bussey is based in the Nebo district and has been crossbreeding Brahmans and Limousin cattle for over 10 years.
He will put his bulls over Limousin/Brahman-cross cows.
Securing the second-top priced bull, Talana R69 Poll Ryder, was Greg Ages, which he bought for $16,000.
The 20-month-old sire-prospect weighed 694kg, had a scrotal circumference of 37cm, with EMA of 134sq cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 7mm and 5mm respectively, and IMF of 4 pc.
Bowman Cattle Company purchased the other third-top price bull Talana Poll Reagan, a 23-month-old sired by Longreach Leon.
At the fall of the hammer, Limousin breeder Hayden Beresford of Bony Villa Limousins, sold one bull, Bony Villa River, to Minnamurra Limousin Stud for $5000.
Bulk buyers were also present on the day, with the Brown family of Bogunda Station at Prairie, purchasing six bulls for an average of $6500/hd.
Thursday's sale was conducted through Elders Studstock.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
