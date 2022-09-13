Day one of the Droughtmaster National Sale set a solid benchmark at CQLX on Tuesday, with seven bulls selling for $50,000 or more.
Of the 225 bulls offered, 206 were sold, achieving a clearance of 91 per cent and an average of $14,441.
Top price honours on day one went to lot 177, Needmor Impact, purchased for $90,000 by the Cap Droughtmasters team of John Atkinson, Glenavon, Yaamba, and Duncan Geddes, Telemon, Springsure.
The 23-month-old son of Needmor DJ and Needmor Filomena, offered by Cliff and Sasha Mylrea, Gogango, weighed 852kg, with a scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, EMA of 128 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 12 respectively.
Topping an impressive list of vendor averages for day one was Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Clermont, with an average of $32,750 for their four bulls.
The pick of their bunch was lot 247, Lamont Universal, which sold for $55,000 to fellow Clermont locals, Cairo Cattle Co.
First to crack the the $50,000 mark was the Hick's family, Moura, with lot 41, Billabong Knightly, which sold to Oakmore Park Droughtmasters, Greenmount, closely followed by lot 65, Skye Hotty, offered by Sky Cattle Company, Alpha, and purchased for $52,500 by Twin Hills Droughtmasters, Woolooga.
Seymour Droughtmasters, Gunalda, followed suit with lot 75, Seymour Lawman, sold for $60,000, and lot 76, Seymour Madagascar, both to Simmons Cattle Co, Clermont.
Lot 85, Yaralla Cornelius, offered by the McKenzie family, Blackwater, sold to the McCormack family of Clonlara Droughtmasters, Glenmorgan, for $70,000.
Buyers who missed out today need not fear, with a lineup of 263 bulls set to hit the ring tomorrow for day two.
