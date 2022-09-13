First to crack the the $50,000 mark was the Hick's family, Moura, with lot 41, Billabong Knightly, which sold to Oakmore Park Droughtmasters, Greenmount, closely followed by lot 65, Skye Hotty, offered by Sky Cattle Company, Alpha, and purchased for $52,500 by Twin Hills Droughtmasters, Woolooga.

