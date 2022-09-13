Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster National Sale tops at $90,000 on day one

By Clare Adcock
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
Top priced bull on day one, Needmor Impact, with buyers John Atkinson and Duncan Geddes, Cap Droughtmasters, and vendors Sasha and Cliff Mylrea, Needmor Droughtmasters. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Day one of the Droughtmaster National Sale set a solid benchmark at CQLX on Tuesday, with seven bulls selling for $50,000 or more.

