Droughtmaster bull record broken by Oasis A Long John

Ben Harden
Clare Adcock
By Ben Harden, and Clare Adcock
Updated September 13 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:38pm
Oasis A Long John. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Australian record for a Droughtmaster bull has been eclipsed at the Droughtmaster National Sale in Gracemere this morning.

