The Australian record for a Droughtmaster bull has been eclipsed at the Droughtmaster National Sale in Gracemere this morning.
The Geddes family's Oasis A Long John, 19 months, sold for a record price of $220,000 to Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton.
Long John tipped the scales at 804kg, and had a 142 square centimetre eye muscle area, and a 44cm scrotal measurement.
He was the son of Glenlands D Abor.
The previous record had been held for almost 10 years by the Glenlands Droughtmaster stud, Bouldercombe, when they sold Glenlands Prince for $180,000 in 2012.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
