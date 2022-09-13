Demand was strong for the Santa Gertrudis and Angus breeds in central Queensland on September 12 with the Rolleston Santa Gertrudis and Angus sale achieving a solid 98 per cent clearance rate.
Callandoon Angus stud and Broad Leaf Santa Gertrudis stud offered a combined total of 86 bulls with 85 lots snapped up by predominantly local buyers.
The total sale grossed $942,000 to average $11,082. The total sale average increased on last year's $10,936 figure.
Top priced bull Callandoon R45 of lot two fetched $26,000 and was sold on behalf of Glen and Loyola McKinlay of Springsure.
The 23-month-old was the son of Gilmandyke Reality M163 and out of Callandoon C57.
Weighing in at 850 kilograms, the young male had P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and six millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 44 centimetres.
Mr McKinlay said the young sire was highly rated within their program.
"He has a great top line and solid bone structure," he said.
"He's long and very mobile. A classic Angus type from a quality cow with a good udder.
"He was sired by Gilmandyke Reality M163 who was by Matauri Reality.
"The dam, Callandoon C57, has produced 12 calves for us. She is by Dulverton Zing and out of an Austral Park cow."
The young bull sold to an undisclosed buyer of the Clermont region.
Callandoon Angus stud offered a total of 46 bulls with 45 lots sold. The sale grossed $548,000 to average $12,177 with an increase of $380 on last year's average of $11,797.
Mr McKinlay said interest in the sale was largely from the local area in the Rolleston and Springsure regions.
"Buyers were chasing clean coated, good temperament, length, good bone and structure," he said.
Rolleston locals Tim and Trina Patterson of Broad Leaf Santa Gertrudis stud offered 40 bulls in total to achieve a 100 percent clearance rate.
Broad Leaf Solomon S52 of lot 49 fetched $22,000.
The 23-month-old sire was by Broad Leaf Nottingham N522 and out of Broad Leaf M120.
The 770 kilogram beast had P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and six millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 115 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 36 centimetres.
Mr Patterson said the young male was bred by one of his own bulls within their program.
"He's a big framed, good bodied bull that had plenty about him," he said.
The young sire also sold to an undisclosed buyer of the Clermont region.
The Santa Gertrudis sale grossed $394,000 to average $9850; an increase of $1336 on last year's $8484 figure.
Mr Patterson attributed the current cattle market to the sale average increase.
"I'd say the stronger cattle market in general," he said.
"Bull sales are fairly strong everywhere at the moment."
The sale also generated plenty of local interest in the central Queensland area, Mr Patterson said.
"We were really happy with the sale result," he said.
"It's really pleasing and supported well by the locals.
"I think people are just looking for value with such strong sales everywhere and I think they've probably seen that in our sale."
