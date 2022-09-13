Queensland Country Life
Callandoon Angus bull Callandoon R45 tops $26,000 at Rolleston sale

By Zoe Thomas
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:00am
Callandoon Angus top priced bull of lot two Callandoon R45 sold for $26,000. Seen here with Callandoon R81 of lot one, which sold for $20,000. Picture supplied by Glen McKinlay.

Demand was strong for the Santa Gertrudis and Angus breeds in central Queensland on September 12 with the Rolleston Santa Gertrudis and Angus sale achieving a solid 98 per cent clearance rate.

