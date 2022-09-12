Cashed up commercial and stud producers waited until some of the final offerings of the National Braford Sale to pay top dollar for a future stud sire.
All but five of the 162 head of bulls were sold at the conclusion of the sale to average $15,643 and top at $48,000 four times.
While the top price was slightly back on the $50,000 achieved last year, the average was a solid boost on $13,207 in 2021.
Twelve bulls made at least $40,000 or more.
The first bull to hit $48,000 was the 156th lot, Ascot Lucky, that was offered by the Galloway family, Banana, and bought by the Bennett family, Little Valley Brafords, Casino, NSW.
He was a son of Baroma Downs Paul and out of Ascot 2337 Marion.
Not to be out done, the Amor family of Carinya Brafords, Dulacca then sold three bulls in succession for $48,000 from lot 178.
Carinya Atlanta, a son of Carinya Nebraska, along with Carinya Artie, by Carinya Quinn, sold to repeat commercial buyer Jack Meek, Cargara Station, Augathella.
Helen Hunt of Budgerie Brafords, Coonamble, NSW, got a soft cheer from the crowd when she was finally able to secure a sire in Carinya Advance, who was another Quinn son.
He was her second last selection, having chased 11 other bulls to $35,000.
The second top price of $46,000 was paid for the Galloway family's Neimen Luke, by Casino studs Little Valley and Glynnelly.
Coming in at $45,000 was Carinya Alaska who sold to David Robson, Mountview, Morven and also Carinya Antonio who was secured by Chadwick Downs Brafords, Coonabarabran, NSW.
It capped off an incredible day of selling for the Carinya stud, who averaged $36,538, for 13 bulls.
ACM Grazing were the bulk buyers on the day, securing 21 bulls.
Five of seven heifers sold to average $6400 and topped at $9000 for Winvic Tammy to Ascot Niemen, Banana.
Selling agents were Nutrien, GDL and Elders.
