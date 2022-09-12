Ayr Charolais celebrated a half century dedicated to the Charolais breed with a record result at their annual on-property sale at Moura on Monday, achieving an average of $15,957.
The Cass family sold 119 of 120 bulls for a 99 per cent clearance, with a lot 109, Ayr Anchor's Maroon, selling to Lawlor Pastoral, Kilkenny Charolais Taroom, for a top price of $30,000.
The 21-month-old son of Ayr Egan's Anchor and Ayr Netto's Marian weighed 830kg, with a scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres, and rib and rump fat measurements of 6 and 9 millimetres respectively, however it was the sires EMA of 147 sq cm that caught the buyer's eye.
Mike Lawlor said the bull exhibited "huge" eye muscle for age, as well as standout fat coverage and a pleasant nature.
The Kilkenny Charolais team secured another five bulls in addition to their top-price purchase, with the six sires averaging $20,000.
Bulk buyers included Melaleuca Pastoral and Johnson Pastoral, who purchased eight bulls a piece, for averages of $18,375 and $14,250 respectively, as well as Jim and Lyda Kelso who bought seven bulls at an average of $11,285, and Geoff Yates who took home six bulls, averaging $17,333.
