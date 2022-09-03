Clifton-based Sunny Lawn Brafords' Neil Pacholke and Leanne Ridley are hoping a banner year in the show ring will pay dividends at the National Braford Sale at CQLX on September 12.
Sunny Lawn has been in the Pacholke family for more than a century. With the property purchased by Albert Pacholke, then subsequently passed on to Neil's father Ivan, after which he then took the reins.
Advertisement
"Dad and I have added further blocks over the years and we now have 283ha in total. Our country consists of creek flats, with rich black soils to chocolate red light soil. We're very fortunate to have productive land," Mr Pacholke said.
Ms Ridley said rainfall for this year on Sunny Lawn to date has been 889mm, which is well above their average annual rainfall of 711mm.
"The creek has flooded three times causing damage to creek walls, gullies, across the rich flats and fencing is down. We're lucky to have 81ha in the grass block on higher ground which has been beneficial for the cow herd," she said.
The Sunny Lawn stud was registered in 1973, with the first animals registered in 1974. The stud will celebrate 50 years of operation in 2024.
"Over the years, at Sunny Lawn, we've strived to breed females with femininity, structural correctness, volume and capacity. They also need to produce progeny with performance," Mr Pacholke said.
"Bulls need to have the performance and thickness to pass on good carcase traits. Temperament is also an trait in our operation."
This mission statement has lad to great success in 2022 with females Sunny Lawn Dresden 1484 and Sunny Lawn Dresden 1449, and young bull Sunny Lawn Felix 1473 gaining major recognition for the Sunny Lawn program.
Sunny Lawn's string of success began at the St George Braford Feature Show in early May where the stud claimed junior and grand champion female with Dresden 1484, reserve champion female with Dresden 1449, and junior champion male with Felix 1473.
Dresden 1449 then took centerstage in early June at FarmFest in Toowoomba, where she was named senior tropical female, Fantastic Female of FarmFest, and supreme exhibit.
"The judges have complimented Dresden 1449 on her structural correctness, femininity, volume and the near perfect udder. She is a moderate frame female with a sweet heifer calf at foot displaying these same traits - she was a tremendous unit," Ms Ridley said.
"Dresden is a dominant bloodline within our herd and Dresden 1449 was always a sweet, structurally correct heifer from a young age. Never the biggest but just so complete."
Late in June, it was Felix's time to shine again when he placed first in the Bos Indicus class and was named overall winner, out of the 53 bulls nominated from across the country, for the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout.
Ms Ridley said the judges were also full of praise for Felix 1473.
"They described him as a bull that has that extra muscle expression while being structurally correct, with great presence, great temperament and smooth coat and hair.
"Felix is out of Dresden 1275, and he has always displayed the muscle expression and structural correctness that is important in our breeding program.
"He may have the higher end of the muscle expression that we look for, but is just so balanced with it."
Mr Pacholke said they thought the Sire Shootout was good value for money.
Advertisement
"We put one in last year and he got good comments so we thought this year we'd put Felix in. The result was unbelievable," he said.
Felix 1473 will be the lead bull in the Sunny Lawn sale team for the National Braford Sale.
"Felix isn't your traditional Braford bull with that extra muscle expression and carcase that could be used within the breed or for a cross breeding operation," Ms Ridley said.
He'll be one of 10 bulls to be offered by Sunny Lawn at the sale, all of which are polled, with six being homozygous poll (PP).
"Fellow show standouts Ferrari 1455 and Fabian 1477 are also included in the National draft."
Mr Pacholke said they're proud of their recent successes.
Advertisement
"However, it isn't just about us - it's exciting for the Braford breed to be recognised as a versatile interbreed option," he said after the Sire Shootout win.
"We hope our success can contribute towards increasing the profile of the Braford breed as quality cattle that can be used in both crossbreeding and pure breeding operations to successfully meet a wide variety of markets requirements."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.