Jarrah Genetics Sale rises to $28,000 top

By Kent Ward
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:45pm
Equal top selling Hereford bull at the Jarrah Genetics Sale, Banana on Monday that sold for $28,000 was Jarrah Fortune R316 (PP) (right) with Matt Bishop, Hourn and Bishop Qld, Moura and vendor, Sam Becker, Jarrah Genetics, Banana. Picture: Kent Ward

It was the 22 rising two-year-old Hereford bulls which stole the show averaging $19,000 at yesterday's annual Jarrah Genetics Sale, Banana.

