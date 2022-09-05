It was the 22 rising two-year-old Hereford bulls which stole the show averaging $19,000 at yesterday's annual Jarrah Genetics Sale, Banana.
Overall, with the yearling bulls the combined 40 Hereford bulls hit $28,000 on three occasions setting a $15,525 average while Jarrah Reds averaged $8,700 selling to a high of $21,000.
Conducted by the Becker family, Jarrah Cattle Company, the sale saw bottom line average increase by $4383 per head over the 2021 result.
In all an extra 13 bulls were sold when compared to the same period.
Only one bull was unsold at auction and sold immediately after the auction cementing a complete clearance.
The strength and the extent of return clientele from all local areas from the central west and north to Clermont and Charters Towers remains a huge feature of the fixture.
Two of the $28,000 equal top selling Herefords, Jarrah Koanui R342 and Fortune R316 (PP) sold to Robin Bruggerman, Warlana, Taroom.
Koanui R342 at 24.5-months weighed 854 kilograms, scanned13mm and 10mm for rib and rump fat and 130 square centimeters for eye muscle area.
He was in the top 20 per cent of the breed for EMA on Breedplan.
Fortune R316 (PP) of the same age, weighed 864 kilograms, scanned 9mm and 7mm for rib and rump fat and 128 square centimeters for eye muscle area.
On Breedplan, R316 was in the top 1 per cent for 200, 400 and 600 day weight as well as top 10 per cent for EMA.
The remaining $28,000 bull was Jarrah Koanui R352, a 24-month-old, 852 kilograms, scanning 12mm and 8mm for rib and rump fat and 124 square centimeters for eye muscle area, sold to Bill and Louise Dunne, Tarcoola, Dingo.
On Breedplan, R352 was in the top 1 per cent for 200, 400 and 600 day weight as well as in the top 5 per cent for EMA.
Robin Bruggerman selected the two while the Dunne family took seven Herefords for a $20,428 average.
Taking a trio of Herefords for on average $21,667 that topped at $26,000 was Fred Appleton, Islay Plains, Alpha.
Dale and Khris Appleton trading as Strathmore Exports, Clermont selected four Herefords for a $16,000 average while the four Herefords selected by the Lloyd family, Jedburgh Station, Yaraka averaged them $12,500 and a pair of Jarrah Reds at $5000 each.
Equal top selling $21, 000, Jarrah Red, R580 (P) was selected by Craig Jones, Monkey Springs, Banana who ended with three for on average $11,667. The other equal top seller in the Jarrah Reds, R175 went to the Luke family, Lignum Station, Charters Towers whom returned selecting four for an average $11,000.
Rob and Annie Donohoe, Baradoo, Moura signed off on seven for a $8,000 average while Dino and Matt Penna, Kangaroo Hills, Ingham returned taking with them 11 Jarrah Reds for a $11,500 average.
These topped at $17,000 on two occasions.
The Marland and Mendez family, Bungadoo took four Herefords for a $14,500 average topping at $19,000. Will Wilson, Calliope Station, Calliope secured a trio of Herefords for a $10,000 average while the Kalang Pastoral Company, Mt Eagle, Clermont accounted for three head of Herefords and Jarrah Reds for a $6333 average.
Dean Carseldine, JDC Holdings, Theodore also returned taking a pair of Hereford bulls for $19,500 average topping at $20,000 for an Injemira Techno N226 (PP) son.
Agents: Hourn and Bishop Qld and simulcast on AuctionsPlus.
