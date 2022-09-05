The inaugural JAK production sale is being hailed a success after reaching a top of $20,000.
Monday's sale at the Bell Showgrounds, hosted by the Jambili, Athlone and Kildare studs, featured an offering of South Devon bulls and females for the first time.
In a breakdown of the sale, a total of 20 bulls sold from the 26 offered, with the sale topping at $20,000, and averaging $8350.
All four show heifers on offer sold to top of $1700 and averaged $1550, while four show steers sold to top of $2100 and averaged $1808 and three calves topped and averaged $1500
It was John Burnett from Burnett Enterprises, Bendemew, Clermont, who purchased the top-priced bull for $20,000 from Jambili South Devon, stud, Jandowae.
The top selling bull. Jambili Radradra weighed in at 964 kilograms with P8 and Rib fat measurements of 10 and eight millimetres respectively and an eye muscle area of 139 centimetres.
Mr Burnett said he was looking for quiet temperament, growth and meat quality, which is what South Devon will offer them for their program.
He said his operation "runs a mix rotation cross breeding program and they use the South Devon bulls over the higher content Brahman females to breed a higher meat quality animal that we then mix through the herd so it is a three way mix with a four option."
Burnett Enterprises went on to purchase the second-top-priced bull Kildare Rio Grand ,which weighed 930kg with P8 and rib fat measurements of 21mm and 15mm respectively, an EMA of 135cm and was knocked down for $16,000.
Bulk buyer for the day was Jack Groat, Lorraine, Roma, who purchased five bulls for an average of $7600
Coolabah Beef, Ellesmere, purchased two heifers to average $1600 and two steers to average $1650
Led steer exhibitor, cattle fitter and Dalby State High School livestock manager Travis Luscombe purchased two steers at $1975 and one bull calf for $1500 for his own led steer program, while Dalby High school also purchased two potential led steers to average $1800
Purchased bulls went home with buyers from places like Clermont, Injune, Wandoan, Northern NSW and east to Gympie.
Vendor James James McUtchen, Jambili, said he cut his teeth showing led steers and heifers, so he wanted to be true to his roots and give others a chance of good quality led steers and heifers.
Monday's live auction sale was conducted by Aussie Land and Livestock, Kingaroy, with Corey Evans auctioneering.
