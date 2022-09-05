Soggy conditions didn't stop the bids from flying at the annual Lambert Hereford and Charbray bull sale, held at the Blackall saleyards on Monday.
The Bredhauer family, Charleville, offered 30 Charbray bulls for an average of $9866, and 25 Hereford bulls at an average of $10,600, achieving an overall average of $10,703 and a 100 per cent clearance.
The top priced bull, 22-month-old Charbray sire, Acton R67, was purchased by the Welsh family, Huntington Charbrays, Taroom, for $22,000.
The son of Huntington Neville Hunn400 and Acton M42 weighed 878kg, with an EMA of 137 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 40cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and 13 millimetres respectively.
Taking top spot for the Hereford sires was 21-month-old Lambert Ringleader R138, purchased by Hauff and Sons, Blackall, for $22,000.
Weighing 868kg with an EMA of 136 sq cm, the highest of the Hereford bulls, scrotal circumference of 42cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 11 and 14 millimetres respectively, the son of Lambert Monto and Lambert Minerva G94 was hard to miss.
Bulls went to buyers in the Blackall area, as well as Muttaburra, Tambo, Chinchilla, Quilpie, Aramac, Barcaldine, Charleville, Augathella, Boulia, Capella, and Adavale.
