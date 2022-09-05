Wet weather soaked the state over the weekend but it wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of keen campdrafters.
The Bollon Champagne Campdraft and Rodeo got underway on Friday; the third leg of the Balonne Novice Horse Series with Nindigully and St George to go. Horses with the top 20 aggregate over the first rounds of the novice drafts after the five venues qualify for the shoot out final.
Bollon had strong support from local and interstate competitors. Featuring in the novice results was Terry Hall and Hazelwood Company Jewels who won Novice A after a three way run off. Former Dirranbandi lady, Heidi Smith secured the victory in Novice B riding Spins Gypsy Rose with an aggregate score of 177 points.
The lady competitors scooped the pool in the line up of the Dean Driscoll Memorial Open Campdraft securing the first five places. Local Kate Stokes riding Tactic scored 178 points to claim the blue ribbon, two points ahead of equal shared second positioned, Kylie McPhee, Sailor and Jessie Chiconi and Platinum Coals. Shari Knudsen claimed a double winning the Bollon Fuel and Rural Restricted Open and the PPS Beef Ladies Campdrafts riding Bella Mia and Daddys Heart Acre respectively.
In the north of the state, Richmond held their four day campdraft and hosted the final of the Stockplace Top End Novice Purse Series, Boehringer Ingelheim Rookie Series and the Elanco Best of the Best series final.
The Stockplace Top End Novice Purse Series was taken out by Philip Curr and Devine with an aggregate score of 411 points and received $800 and a custom-made Dolan Trophy Saddle. The series was a qualifying event with scores accumulated from Cloncurry, Saxby, Winton, Hughenden and Richmond. Normally Julia Creek would be a qualifying venue, however due to the postponement of this draft it excluded them from the points tally.
Mitchell Rankine and Bazel scored 88 points to claim the victory in the Boehringer Ingelheim Rookie Series and was three points clear of Peter Verhoeven and Midnight Justice. This series had $4000 in prize money up for grabs and a trophy.
The Elanco Best of the Best series final is for open horses only, to be eligible they must have placed first or second in one round of the five restricted open qualifiers. Will Durkin riding Barefoot VIP on behalf of Joe Polkinghorne secured the $1000 winner takes all cheque and claimed the victory after a run off with Marcus Curr and Bobadil Fashion.
Further south, the Alpha Golden Oxbow Campdraft and the Dalby Stockmans Challenge and Campdraft were able to conclude their events despite the wet conditions.
Millmerran and the Moranbah Bronze Title campdrafts commenced last Friday, however both events succumbed to the wet weather and were forced to cancel their events after the first day of competition.
The threat of further wet weather has seen the cancellation of the Dulacca Hoof Pick, Kragra, Bauhinia Whip and Nindigully campdrafts and the Beaudesert Show Campdraft.
