Bollon, Richmond and Alpha campdrafts among those to continue on through rain

By Robyn Paine
September 5 2022 - 3:00am
Nikki Marshall competing in Novice A at a very wet Alpha campdraft. Picture: JEM Photography

Wet weather soaked the state over the weekend but it wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of keen campdrafters.

