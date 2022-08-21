Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Eumamurrin Campdraft open won by Coralie Daly and her horse Dax

By Robyn Paine
August 21 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eumamurrin is a quiet locality boasting a sporting ground between Roma and Injune and hosted the annual Recreation Association's annual Campdraft.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.