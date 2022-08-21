Eumamurrin is a quiet locality boasting a sporting ground between Roma and Injune and hosted the annual Recreation Association's annual Campdraft.
The draft was held over three days and kicked off at daylight on Friday morning.
Local competitors featured in the campdraft results, Kane Duff riding Double Destiny claimed the Maiden A campdraft after a run off with Lachlan Darr, with both competitor's scoring cut out scores only in the run off.
Seasoned Roma campdrafter, John Mulcahy scored a total of 174 points to take out Maiden B riding Thistle Stud Model.
Only three points separated the top 10 competitors in a hotly contested restricted open, however it was Pete Knudsen and Memphis who scored 93 points to claim the victory, with a one point lead over Adam Rockemer and Sugar Spin.
The maiden for maiden was won by Anna Dunn and Lilly who scored 83 points ahead of Lucy Harrison.
The two jackpot novice campdrafts were held on Saturday and local Roma competitor Peter Green and his stallion Acres of Aces proved a popular winner of Novice A after a run off with Kimberley Sammon riding Amaroo Hickorys Blue Boon.
Injune lady competitor Jody O'Brien proved her dominance claiming a double taking out Novice B riding Perfection with a total score of 263 points after a three way run off with Terry Hall and Breks Shouda Ducked and Owen Maller riding Design and she also won the Ladies campdraft riding Concession.
Mrs O'Brien recently returned to the competition ranks after having some time away on maternity leave and family commitments that come with raising a young family.
Justin Veivers took on judging the National Recovery and Resilience Open campdraft and after the final, two leading lady competitors Coralie Daly and Carolyn Roberts both had 180 points and had to run off the event. Coralie Daly and her horse Dax were victorious after scoring 77 points in the decider leaving her with an aggregate score of 257 points ahead of Carolyn Roberts who scored 22 points in the camp.
Mitchell siblings, Rowan and Lucy Harrison were victorious in the juvenile and junior campdrafts.
The committee also ran Gymkhana events for the children, which was well supported and kept the younger competitors entertained.
Cattle were kindly donated by the Clark family, McEwan family, Lee family, Walsh family and the Cameron family and the committee appreciated the support of cattle donors and supporters who walked the cattle to the grounds.
Campdraft events scheduled for this weekend include Mostly Hills, Fernvale, Dirranbandi, Clarke Creek, Hughenden, Hinchinbrook ASH and Burrandowan.
