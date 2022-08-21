Justin Veivers took on judging the National Recovery and Resilience Open campdraft and after the final, two leading lady competitors Coralie Daly and Carolyn Roberts both had 180 points and had to run off the event. Coralie Daly and her horse Dax were victorious after scoring 77 points in the decider leaving her with an aggregate score of 257 points ahead of Carolyn Roberts who scored 22 points in the camp.

