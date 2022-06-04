Keen horse riders gathered in Charleville last week for the Warrego Campdraft.
Queensland Country Life's campdraft correspondent Robyn Paine was on hand to capture all the action with her camera.
Paul Christiansen rode to victory in the open, which was hotly contested.
Kelvin and Kathy Rule of Woodside kindly donated cattle for the event held over the weekend.
Check out all the latest campdraft results from across the state in the Queensland Country Life, every Thursday.
