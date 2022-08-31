THE Bonnydale stud's expansion into the sunshine state continues to grow as it recorded an average of $12,450 at its third annual Roma sale.
A total of 52 registered bidders gathered at the Roma Saleyards, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus to get their hands on the Black Simmental, SimAngus, Brangus and Superblack bulls offered by the Queensland side of Western Australia's Introvigne Grazing Co, run by Jake Berghofer and Emma Patterson at Kingaroy.
At the fall of the hammer, all 30 Black Simmental bulls offered were sold at an average of $13,600, while all 25 SimAngus bulls offered were sold at an average of $12,960, all 13 Superblack bulls offered sold at an average of $9692 and three of the four Brangus bulls offered sold at an average of $6733.
Wednesday's sale drew plenty of interested stud buyers from across the state, highlighted by Texas-based stud Lucrana Simmentals, which purchased the sale's top-price bull Bonnydale Nashville S154 for $28,000.
The 19-month-old son of Bonnydale Nashville N70 and out of Bonnydale Lil Dessi J172 weighed 700 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and nine millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 125 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres.
He was also rated in the top 10pc of the breed for rib and rump fat as well as the top 20pc for intramuscular fat, scrotal size and birthweight.
"We really liked his positive fat figures," Lucrana Simmentals stud principal Andrew Moore said.
"His raw data scans show he was one of the better bulls in the draft when it came to fats, particularly IMF and his EPDs backed that up too, with his carcase figures being really high for softness and do ability as well.
"Those carcase figures are what we are trying to introduce into our Black Simmentals, which was the main reason I picked him."
"He'll go into the stud with our Black Simmentals with the goal being to put some of his better qualities into our herd," he said.
"As well as that, we were just chasing a different blood line and he ticked the boxes of what I was looking for.
"We know Bonnydale is commercially orientated like us and that the bull would be ready to go to work, which was also a huge selling point as well."
The sale's second-top selling bull was Bonnydale SA Patriot S522, which topped the SimAngus draft of bulls at $22,000.
The 19-month-old son of Bonnydale Patriot P219 and out of Bonnydale SA Rebecca G320 weighed 770kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of nine and seven millimetres respectively, an EMA of 126sqcm, a scrotal circumference of 36cm and was purchased by Yagamunda Investments, Collinsville.
The second-top seller was among eight bulls purchased by Yagamunda Investments at an average of $17,000.
Other volume buyers active during the sale included Baronga Cattle Company, Roma, which purchased three bulls at an average of $14,666, Foyleview Pastoral Company, Mitchell, which purchased five bulls at an average of $15,200 and the Lamb family, Taroom, which purchased five bulls at an average of $10,200.
Wednesday's live-auction sale was conducted by Elders Roma with Michael Smith, Elders Stud Stock, Toowoomba, auctioneering.
