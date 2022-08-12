Queensland Country Life
Lucrana Simmentals top at $30,000

Helen Walker
Updated August 14 2022 - 8:12pm, first published August 12 2022 - 9:00am
Top priced lot at the Lucrana on-property bull sale was Lucrana Revolution (P) who sold for $30,000 to John and Tara Summa, Emoh Ruo, Middlemont. Pictures Helen Walker.

A total of 51 Simmental bulls sold to a top price of $30,000 to average $16,255, at the 11th Lucrana on-property bull sale near Texas on Friday, conducted by stud principal Andrew Moore.

