With a clearance rate of 98 per cent and an overall average of $11,509, it was successful sale for the four vendors, Kellie Smith and Stephen Hayward of K5X Angus and Red Angus, and Advance Charolais, Allora; the Duggan family of Acacia Angus, Killarny; Darryl and Nicole Hayward of Goondi Angus, Cambooya; and Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe of Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla.