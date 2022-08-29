The 2022 Advance Annual Bull Sale, held at the Roma Saleyards, saw major demand from local buyers for the 106 Angus, Red Angus and Charolais bulls on offer.
With a clearance rate of 98 per cent and an overall average of $11,509, it was successful sale for the four vendors, Kellie Smith and Stephen Hayward of K5X Angus and Red Angus, and Advance Charolais, Allora; the Duggan family of Acacia Angus, Killarny; Darryl and Nicole Hayward of Goondi Angus, Cambooya; and Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe of Brendale Charolais, Tallegalla.
Advertisement
The 32 Charolais bulls averaged $12,565, while the eight Red Angus bulls averaged $8750 and the 66 Angus bulls averaged $11,505.
The top priced sire was Brendale Side-Step, offered by Brendale Charolais, and purchased by YLE Grazing, Roma, for $24,000.
The 15-month-old son of Colinta Levi and Brendale Hayley weighed in at 704kgs, with a scrotal circumference of 38cm, EMA of 127 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of seven and nine millimetres respectively.
Vendor Brendan Scheiwe said he was very pleased with the sale, in particular his top priced offering.
"We loved him, he went to Brisbane Royal and won his class there so we think a fair bit of him," Mr Schewie said.
"It was a very solid sale, $24,000 is a very good top but it was just solid right through, so we're very, very happy,
"We sold bulls from $6000 through to that $24,000 and we want to keep them affordable for everyone.
"It's a little bit back on last years average, only around 400 or 500 dollars, but to do around that again we're extremely happy.
"The market is very, very good still at the moment."
In their ninth year selling at Roma, Mr Scheiwe said he enjoyed seeing locals return to the sale and realising the impact that the Brendale genetics were having within their herds.
"We love getting the local buyers," he said.
"There's a lot of buyers in this area and we deliver some of the bulls to them and get to see their cows and things like that which is good too.
"The buyers seem happy and that's all we can hope for, so we hope they'll go out and do a good job for them."
Buyers Matt Brown and Kate McNamara, YLE Grazing, said that they were looking for depth, length and structure in their bulls today, which they found in their top-priced purchase.
"He's got good doing ability and softness," Mr Brown said.
"He'll go in with all Brahman cows and I think he'll soften them up well.
Mr Brown said Side-Step, along with their other purchase, Brendale Sampson, will go home and on feed before being joined towards the end of October.
Advertisement
First time buyers at the Advance sale, Ms McNamara said they would definitely be returning next year.
"It was a good line up with plenty of quality which is a credit to the vendors," she said.
Brett Griffin, Yuleba, was the largest bulk buyer on the day, taking home a line up of ten bulls from the sale, while JW Harley and Co, Bymount, and Bryant Family Grazing, Bollon, secured four bulls each.
A large portion of the bulls were sold to buyers from the Roma area, as well as Taroom, Injune, Mungallala. Wallumbilla, Glenmorgan, Dalveen, Eidsvold, Mitchell, Toowoomba, Guluguba, Augathella, Warwick, Richmond, Hughenden, Mount Abundance, Dulacca, Morven, and Bouldercombe.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.