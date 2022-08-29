Don't pack away your gumboots Queenslanders, the Bureau of Meteorology's spring outlook is predicting a high chance of above average rainfall.
The chance of a La Nia returning this spring has also increased to around 70 per cent.
For Queenslanders the fortnight from August 29 to September 11 could see at least double the average chance of unusually high rainfall (in the wettest 20 per cent of all August 29 to September 11periods during 1981 to 2018).
Most of the north-eastern half of Queensland have more than double the average chance of unusually high September to November rainfall.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said, "where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia".
"In northern Australia, the first rains of the wet season are likely be earlier than normal for much of Queensland and the Northern Territory," Dr Bettio said.
October is the official beginning of the wet season across northern Australia.
Further, Dr Bettio said a positive Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is also likely, which pushes weather systems south, bringing wetter easterly winds to NSW and fewer cold fronts to western Tasmania.
Dr Bettio said parts of Western Australia and western Tasmania are likely to experience below average rainfall this spring.
Almost all of Australia is likely to experience warmer than average nights, while cooler days are likely for large parts of the mainland except the tropical north.
