BoM seasonal spring outlook predict high chance of above average rainfall

By Newsroom
August 29 2022 - 1:00am
The chances of rainfall from September to November are very high in the north of the country. Picture: BoM

Don't pack away your gumboots Queenslanders, the Bureau of Meteorology's spring outlook is predicting a high chance of above average rainfall.

