The first calf of a new imported cow line, ANC Raunchy provoked some of the most spirited bidding of the ANC Charolais sale on property at Gulugaba on Friday.
Repeat buyer, Dillon Scott, Rosetta, Collinsville, trading as Yackamunda Investments, outlasted the competition to purchase the 26-month-old poll bull for the sale's top price of $42,500.
Strutting his credentials around the ring, ANC Raunchy had an eye muscle area of 146 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 8 and 6 millimetres, a scrotal circumference of 39 centimetres, and semen morphology of 84 per cent.
According to the catalogue, his grand-dam on one side, GDA Daphnee H18 was the heaviest cow on the property, while the other, Jolimeme FR 5810015320 produced daughters with exceptional teats and udders, but Mr Scott said he liked the bull's skin and pretty much everything about him.
"He ticked every box for us," he said, adding that he'd be using the bull as a stud sire for herd bulls for the 15,000-strong Brahman breeders on the 72,840ha property.
"We like to use Charolais bulls to target the feeder market," he said.
Yackamunda purchased three other bulls as well, announcing their intentions by buying the first bull offered for $25,000, as well as others for the base price of $6000 and $16,000, or an average outlay of $22,375.
It helped the sale to an overall average of $13,764, a slight rise on last year's average of $13,284.
Of the 110 bulls offered, 106 of them, or 96 per cent, were sold under the hammer.
One bull, ANC Result was the only offspring of GDA Pratten in the sale and fell short of the auction reserve of $18,000 by $3000, and so was passed in.
Stud principal Andrew Cass said he was happy with the sale's outcome, which meant there'd been affordable bulls for the 64 people holding bid cards at the sale.
As in past years, the sale attracted some new buyers as well as a number of repeat purchasers.
Nobbs Grazing, Cordelia, Moura secured the second top priced bull, ANC Resolute, for $36,000.
At 22 months the poll bull tipped the scales at 902kg, had an EMA of 132sq cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 6mm respectively, a scrotal circumference of 42cm, and semen morphology of 81pc.
He was one of three bulls bought by the Nobbs family, the other two under the Rangeview Cattle Co account. Phillip Nobbs said they were after polls and liked the good body and bone, plus softness of their three purchases.
They will be crossing them with Brahman or Charbray females to breed Charbray bulls.
The third top price, $34,000 was one of six online purchases on the afternoon, when 25-month-old ANC Radius went to a buyer at Mingela in North Queensland, who also purchased the 21-month-old ANC Rubber late in the sale for $17,000.
Other online buyers included the Bauer family, Singleton, NSW, the Olive family, Dingo, and the Brown family, Gumlu.
Volume buyers in the stands included Jack and Yvonne Fletcher, Serecold Pastoral Co, Rolleston, who took home eight bulls for an average price of $12,250, Bottle Tree Pastoral, Jynoomah, Tambo, who outlaid an average $14,142 for seven bulls, and Southwest Grazing, Nindethana, Moonie, paying an average price of $8000 for six bulls.
Buyers were spread around the Maranoa, Western Downs, Burnett, Lockyer Valley, central and northern Queensland areas, and from NSW locations including Lismore, Casino and Kyogle.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
