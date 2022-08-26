Queensland Country Life
U8J Cattle Co tops second annual Exton Angus Invitational bull sale at Dalby

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
August 26 2022 - 9:00am
Stock agent David Felsch, Ray White Livestock, Dalby, YLE Grazing managers Matt and Kate Brown, Roma, stock agent Wade Hartwig, Ray White Livestock, Toowoomba and U8J Cattle Co's Matilda Salter, Warren Salter and Ben Drain with the top-price bull. Picture by Billy Jupp

THE average price and offering of bulls grew at the second Exton Angus Invitational Sale in Dalby on Friday, with the average growing by more than $3000 from last year.

