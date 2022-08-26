THE average price and offering of bulls grew at the second Exton Angus Invitational Sale in Dalby on Friday, with the average growing by more than $3000 from last year.
A gallery of 55 registered bidders gathered to get their hands on the cattle offered by Exton Angus, Square Mile Angus, U8J Cattle Co and Oakvale Angus, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus.
However, it was the 41st bull in the catalogue U8J Cattle Co Pedro S034 that topped the sale at $24,000 when he was knocked down to YLE Grazing Co, Gungary, Roma.
The 16-month-old son of Burenda Pedro P53 and out of Burenda Dotswood N99 weighed 734 kilograms, had rib and rump fat measurements of 11 millimetres and 15mm respectively, as well an eye muscle area of 117 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 41cm.
He was also rated in the top 10 per cent of the breed for carcase weight as well as 200-day, 400-day and 600-day growth.
"We really liked his depth, structure, his weight for age and really everything stood out to us," YLE Grazing manager Matt Brown said.
"He's only 16 months old, but his growth to this point has just been fantastic and there is still more growing for him to do.
"The plans for him will be to let him settle in a bit before we put him out for joining with Brahman cows in mid-to-late October."
U8J Cattle Co principal Warren Salter echoed Mr Brown's sentiments saying the top seller was the complete package.
"His father Bureanda Pedro P53 is by the highly-regarded Clunie Range Kaluha K330, so he had a good pedigree behind him, which helped his carcase traits really stand out," Mr Salter said.
"I think he is a beautifully soft-coated bull and he is a bull we were confident would be suited to pretty much any buyer for pretty much any purpose.
"The thing we liked most about him was that he had a good Queensland coat on him, which allows him to thrive in really any conditions."
YLE Grazing also snapped up the sale's second-top seller when it secured Exton Sid S102 for $22,000.
The 18-month-old of American bull Quaker Hill Columbus 6V48 and out Kirralinda Burnette L6 weighed 651kg, had rib and rump fat measurements of 8mm and 10mm respectively, had an EMA of 105sqcm and a scrotal circumference of 39cm.
Helping spur on the success of this year's sale was volume buyers such as Burleigh Estates Pty Ltd, Biloela, which purchased six bulls at an average of $14,333, the Hartley family, Roma, which purchased five bulls at an average of $12,400 and Arrabury Pastoral Company, which purchased six bulls at an average of $13,333 for its Windorah and Bendourie properties.
Sale organiser and Exton Angus stud principal Tim Schmaling said it was pleasing to see the sale continue to grow in its second year.
"We are really happy with the result and we are just so pleased to see the sale's top price. average and offering grow from last year," Mr Schmaling said.
"To see the amount of different places the cattle ended up from here locally in Dalby, to Roma, to Biloela and even down into Tamworth in NSW is really pleasing as well.
"Each stud is dedicated to offering bulls that are presented well and that are ready to get to work straight away and I think that direction has been warmly received by the clients of all of the vendors.
"Honestly, we are just over the moon with this result and are already looking forward to coming back bigger and better next year."
Friday's live-auction sale was conducted by Ray White Livestock Toowoomba and Dalby.
Exton Angus: 25 bulls sold, $22,000 top, $12,160 average.
Oakvale Angus: seven bulls sold, $16,000 top, $12,571 average.
Square Mile Angus: three bulls sold, $16,000 top twice, $15,333 average.
U8J Cattle Co: 18 bulls sold, $24,000 top, $16,111 average.
