Lightweight steers crack 732c/kg at Blackall weaner and store sale

By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:00am
Elders agents Scott Taylor, Nick Handley, Lachy Fulton and Mavryn Remfrey with a pen of Mindi Grazing, Mindi Station, Cloncurry Droughtmaster cross steers, which sold for 664c/kg averaging 271kg to return $1800/hd. Picture by Nick Handley.

Over 2000 head were offloaded at Blackall combined agents weaner and store sale on August 25 as firm prices bounced back across numerous categories.

