Over 2000 head were offloaded at Blackall combined agents weaner and store sale on August 25 as firm prices bounced back across numerous categories.
Agents noted both strong numbers and quality across all categories of stock.
The yarding was drawn from Barcaldine, Alpha, Longreach, Aramac, Muttaburra, Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Winton and local areas.
A pen of Mindi Grazing, Mindi Station, Cloncurry Droughtmaster cross steers sold for 664c/kg averaging 271kg to return $1800/hd.
A further pen of the vendor's Droughtmaster steers reached 656c/kg weighing 311kg to return $2045/hd.
Elders Blackall livestock agent Nick Handley said the market was strong.
"It was notable that there were less feeder cattle present and as a result we didn't see a real change in the feeder prices," he said.
"However, the softer, lighter calves were definitely stronger with little flatback steers getting over seven dollars.
"The crossbred cattle were also still stronger and up from last week."
Mr Handley said the yarding quality was mixed with the better quality cattle recording stronger prices.
"The yarding was up and down in quality, but the better cattle were significantly stronger," he said.
"In the last three weeks we've had an increase in prices on all good quality cattle.
"The Brahman cross cattle haven't lifted as quickly, but the flatback, better quality cattle definitely have."
Mr Handley said the firm prices had generated interest from both eastern and western restockers.
"In the last two weeks we've seen a lot more retockers coming into the market," he said.
"We haven't seen a great influence from New South Wales yet, as I believe they're still waiting on a few warm temperatures to have the southern influence come back up to Blackall."
The lightweight steers market topped the charts with a strong average price of 220kg at 633c/kg, whilst the 220 to 280kg steers with the highest price at 732c/kg.
Bullocks 550kg and above returned a top of $3021/hd.
The heifer market showed an increase in price with the 220kg and below average price topping at 535c/kg, whilst the 280 to 350kg recorded a top price of 594c/kg.
Home Creek Pastoral, Home Creek, Barcaldine Santa Gertrudis cross steers topped 732c/kg weighing 221kg to return $1624/hd.
AP and SL Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 394c/kg weighing 640kg to return $2522/hd.
The vendor's Droughtmaster bulls also reached 326c/kg weighing 810kg to return $2642/hd.
SG Crawford and JL Davis, Artesian Downs, Julia Creek sold Braford cross cows for 358c/kg weighing 547kg to return $1962/hd.
Gipsy Plains Cattle Company, Gipsy Plains, Cloncurry sold Brahman cows for 358c/kg weighing 635kg to return $2274/hd.
Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildur, Barcaldine sold Charbray cross heifers for 538c/kg weighing 222kg to return $1194/hd.
Cows and calves returned $2700 per unit.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
