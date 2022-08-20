Queensland Country Life
High Country Droughtmasters achieve 100 per cent clearance

By Helen Walker
Updated August 20 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:00am
The sale topper was High Country Kellogs (P), at $18,000 with pictured with Olivia Wright, Munda Reds Droughtmasters, Glencoe, Gingin, Western Australia. Pictures Helen Walker

The Laycock family's High Country Droughtmaster bull and female sale near Eskdale, resulted with 48 bulls selling for a top price of $18,000 to average $8958, while 28 females sold to $12.500 to average $5750 and recording a 100 per cent clearance.

