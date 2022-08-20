The Laycock family's High Country Droughtmaster bull and female sale near Eskdale, resulted with 48 bulls selling for a top price of $18,000 to average $8958, while 28 females sold to $12.500 to average $5750 and recording a 100 per cent clearance.
The sale topper was High Country Kellogs (P), a homozygous polled bull by High Country Factor (P), from High Country Hana (P).
Advertisement
The repeat buyer was Mike Thompson, Munda Reds, who was accompanied by his stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright, Glencoe, Gingin, Western Australia.
Mr Wright said High Country Kellogs appealed to them as they believed he "ticked the boxes."
Kellogs entered the sale ring weighing 835 kilograms and has a eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres.
Next at $16,000 was High Country Kolt (P), a son of Glen Fosslyn Idol (P) from Coe Creek Felicia (p), who was selected by Warigal Pastoral Co, Mt Hallen.
Kolt entered the sale ring with a weight of 876kg and has an EMA of 134sq cms.
In the female run of the catalogue, the feminine heifer High Country Lollypop (P), a daughter of Glenlands D Whynot (P) topped the sale selling to Justin Webb, Vanguard Droughtmasters, near Blackbutt.
Vanguard Droughtmasters also secured the second top priced heifer High Country Limoncello (P), a daughter of the $160,000 Rondel Whiskey.
Mr Webb said they selected these two heifers for their temperaments and they are feminine and correct in structure.
Selling agents were Shepherdson and Boyd and Nutrien with guest auctioneer Wayne York on the microphone.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.