A horticultural operation is set to quadruple fruit production, banana growers will construct a state-of-the-art banana packing facility and a family business will expand its cattle handling equipment.
These are just the latest agricultural expansions set to take place under the Rural Economic Development Grants.
Berry North on the Atherton Tablelands, Far North Queensland banana growers Red Rock Agri and Western Downs-based Morrissey and Co were the successful applicants.
The northern blueberry growers will put their funds towards the capital cost of optical grading equipment, to allow the team to grade, sort and pack blueberries at four times their current rate.
Berry North general manager Martin Inderbitzin said visual grading of fresh produce was an exciting technology that would take Berry North's business to the next level.
"Computer optical grading enables complete surface and internal inspection of blueberries with greater consistency than our existing manual grading process," he said.
"This technology will not only greatly improve the efficiency of the packing facility function, but will translate into improved product output and enable Berry North to expand their berry production."
Cassowary Coast based business Red Rock Agri will construct a banana packing facility spearheaded by directors Craig Buchanan, Brad Finch and Dyann Finch.
The trio previously established plantations and packing facilities from 2010 to 2022.
"We have designed and constructed the LMB Bartle Frere and LMB Palmerston facilities, which included developing 350 hectares of banana plantations, managing the production line and marketing the produce," Brad Finch said.
Mr Finch said the grant would be valuable in helping to establish the new packing facility, which would include modern technology and cooling systems.
"The funds will be used to engineer and construct all the valuable custom-made equipment used to process the bananas ready for market," he said.
"The equipment will consist of trailer points, bunch hanging and process line, bunch wash, a banana processing trough and packing stations, carton conveyor system, scraps conveyor and a mulching system.
"When in full production by June 2026 approximately 650,000 cartons of bananas will be produced off this property annually."
Cattle handling equipment business, Morrissey and Co of Jandowae, seeks to expand its operations and commission the manufacture of new and innovative equipment.
Morrissey and Co director Sean Morrissey said the expansion of existing infrastructure would assist the wider beef cattle industry across Australia and overseas.
"We are currently limited in our ability to produce goods to meet demand, manufacture certain materials, sizes and shapes," he said.
"By using this funding to build a new shed, increase our painting facility area, provide new facilities for staff and build new offices, we will have stronger capability to meet this demand.
"We'll be taking on nine new long-term full-time jobs as a direct result of the expansion and we will be employing local first, and then encouraging skilled workers to join the community.
"We are ready to deliver a new facility project that will provide a much-needed boost to jobs in our local, small regional town and will also have a direct, positive flow-on effect to employment across the Western Downs."
The grant scheme offers up to $200,000 as a co-contribution grant to strengthen primary production sectors and bolster rural communities.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the businesses were three of 16 successful applicants with the total projects expected to create more than 217 direct long-term jobs.
"Job growth in regional communities is critical in providing economic stimulus and is essential for the survival of small towns," he said.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
